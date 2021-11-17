Avoid Christmas parties and stay at home, warns Tony Holohan

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has warned that people should skip Christmas parties and stay at home to reduce their chance of picking up Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan's warning came just a few hours after the education minister advised parents not to organise play dates for children, and follows the introduction of some restrictions designed to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

Dr Holohan was responding to a question on RTÉ radio's News at One when asked if companies should cancel Christmas parties.

"People are making decisions to reduce their risk. These are decisions that nobody wants to be making," he said.

Dr Holohan said that the most effective thing that people could do was to stay at home. In as much as possible, people should work from home and he urged employers to facilitate staff to do so.

The government yesterday endorsed a return to remote working where possible, representing a u-turn on a policy in place since September about the gradual return to the workplace.

It also reimposed time restraints on the opening of pubs and nightclubs less than four weeks after such restraints were removed.

Yesterday, Dr Holohan noted that almost 55,000 cases had been reported in the last 14 days, a figure only beaten once since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Today, he said that 200,000 people who could potentially be infected across December have not yet been infected and transmission could be avoided if people took action now.

“There is no single measure on its own that will curb this. We need to use all of the measures together and use them properly and appropriately," he said.

If 200,000 were infected in December - as was predicted in the modelling presented to government earlier this week - that could translate to 4,000 people being hospitalised and the system was already under pressure.

Dr Holohan also warned that the predicted figure of 200,000 could be doubled if action was not taken, but it was not inevitable that such levels would occur. Those people were not infected yet, action could be taken in the next two weeks to avoid such levels.

“The most important measures are the things that you as an individual can do. Wash your hands, wear a mask, limit your contacts, avoid crowds,” he urged.

Dr Holohan called on anyone who had symptoms to isolate and get a PCR test, not an antigen test. Their close contacts should also restrict their movements.

When asked about Nphet’s position on antigen tests, Dr Holohan said he had always said that they had a role to play “in some circumstances” but that people could not rely on a negative antigen test result to conclude that they did not have Covid and to go out socialising.

No single measure on its own was going to solve the issue, he said. All the measures needed to be used together and properly, but the most important thing was the behaviour of the public.

People also needed to wear their masks properly. He also encouraged people to take their booster appointment when it was offered.