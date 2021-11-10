Chief Medical Officer examining introduction of antigen testing in primary schools

Detailed arrangements for an antigen testing programme in primary schools will be available soon, the education stakeholders have been told.

At a meeting this morning, the teaching unions and school management bodies were told that the Chief Medical Officer has asked for an urgent examination of introducing antigen testing of close contacts “in specific circumstances” in primary schools.

The groups were told by officials from the Department of Education that detailed arrangements for the testing programme will be available soon.

Speaking following the meeting, John Boyne, the general secretary of the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) said time is of the essence.

“We simply can’t afford any additional delays.”

Antigen testing could become an important additional infection prevention and control measure, given the rate of infection amongst children of primary school age, he added.

“Political leadership is essential to ensure swift action on this front.”

Dr Abigail Collins, the HSE schools lead, spoke at the meeting of the importance of those with Covid-19 symptoms staying away from schools and confirmed that her department will amplify this message in the coming days.

Separately, the Department of Education told the education stakeholders that the existing guidance on parent-teacher meetings, extra-curricular activities, school excursions and school events remains in place.

“The department will consult further with education stakeholders prior to the issuing of any revised guidance.”