Chief Medical Officer examining introduction of antigen testing in primary schools

Chief Medical Officer examining introduction of antigen testing in primary schools

Detailed arrangements for the antigen testing programme will be available soon, stakeholders have been told.

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 12:26
Jess Casey Education Correspondent

Detailed arrangements for an antigen testing programme in primary schools will be available soon, the education stakeholders have been told.

At a meeting this morning, the teaching unions and school management bodies were told that the Chief Medical Officer has asked for an urgent examination of introducing antigen testing of close contacts “in specific circumstances” in primary schools.

The groups were told by officials from the Department of Education that detailed arrangements for the testing programme will be available soon.

Speaking following the meeting, John Boyne, the general secretary of the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) said time is of the essence.

“We simply can’t afford any additional delays.” 

Antigen testing could become an important additional infection prevention and control measure, given the rate of infection amongst children of primary school age, he added.

“Political leadership is essential to ensure swift action on this front.” 

Dr Abigail Collins, the HSE schools lead, spoke at the meeting of the importance of those with Covid-19 symptoms staying away from schools and confirmed that her department will amplify this message in the coming days.

Separately, the Department of Education told the education stakeholders that the existing guidance on parent-teacher meetings, extra-curricular activities, school excursions and school events remains in place.

“The department will consult further with education stakeholders prior to the issuing of any revised guidance.”

Read More

Don't go to nightclubs three times a week, warns Donnelly

More in this section

Cop26 - Glasgow What is in the draft version of the agreement that could be struck at Cop26?
asian business woman headache on smartphone working overtime Racism, sexual harassment and ageism among issues facing workers in Ireland
Covid hospitalisations hit highest in over eight months as half of ICU patients unvaccinated Covid hospitalisations hit highest in over eight months as half of ICU patients unvaccinated
Chief Medical Officer examining introduction of antigen testing in primary schools

Penneys to introduce sensory friendly shopping measures

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices