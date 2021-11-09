Charity to provide mentoring to ex-members of Defence Forces

A military veterans' charity is to embark on mentoring courses to provide the growing number of young men and women quitting the Defence Forces early with expert guidance on getting jobs in the private sector.

ONE (Organisation for National Ex-Servicemen and Women) is planning to set up "outreach branches" through its network to mentor those in the 18-35 age group who are quitting the military.

The move is being made as it was revealed that 35% of those who voluntarily leave the Defence Forces do so in the first five years, with the majority of them departing in the first year.

The project is being spearheaded by James McCann, an ONE member who, having failed the Leaving Certificate twice and since left the Defence Forces, is now a managing director of international PR company ClearStory International.

Mr McCann believes the work ethic instilled in people who have served in the Defence Forces is valuable, but could be enhanced with CV mentoring and further upskilling courses.

“You could probably get a job easily in security. But you also have the values and attributes of the Defence Forces bring to you as well, which is an added bonus,” he said.

Many private companies are head-hunting ex-military personnel for their reliability and capabilities – Mr McCann and his ONE colleagues want to enhance this by helping young veterans utilise the skills and experiences learned in the armed forces and transition into a successful post-military career.

He said ONE hopes to launch this service in the new year, through its various branches across the country.

“We recognise the existing challenges the Defence Forces have [retention and recruitment] but there are cohorts of young people leaving who have skills and discipline and we want to help them. We will be plugging a gap there to support them,” Mr McCann said.

“They have valuable life skills for a successful post-military career.”

Female uniform launched

ONE has also recently launched a female uniform to encourage female veterans to join its ranks as part of its diversity and inclusion strategy.

The initiative follows the election of Tracy Connolly as a director to the board. She served for 23 years in the military, which included two overseas missions.

The uniform consists of a tailored blazer, blouse, a fitted skirt or trousers, and was designed by Ms Connolly and her team.

The uniform is in recognition of the crucial role women play within the Defence Forces and the steady rise in the number of female veterans.

It is estimated that 1,468 women across Ireland have served with the Defence Forces since 1980.

A target of 15% female representation in the Defence Forces by 2025 has been set, with women currently making up 7% of the Defence Forces, with 603 currently serving.