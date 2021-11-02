'These projects keep me going,' Andrew McGinley says of charity set up in memory of his children

A man whose three young children were killed by their mother is raffling tickets for a concert to benefit a charity set up in his children's name.

Andrew McGinley’s three children Conor, 9, Darragh, 7, and Carla, 3, were killed by their mother, Deirdre Morley at their home in Newcastle, Dublin when she was suffering a psychotic and depressive episode on January 24, 2020.

Ms Morley, a nurse, was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity. Mr McGinley has since set up projects in his children’s names which reflect their personalities and dreams.

“It’s these projects that drive me on now. They get me out of bed in the morning, they keep me going, Mr McGinley said.

As Darragh Did is a charity established to encourage people to get involved in their local clubs and communities, like his son Darragh did.

(Left to right) Carla, Conor, Andrew and Darragh McGinley. Andrew said: “Darragh was all about getting involved. We were like his personal taxi service, he was always going somewhere. He loved getting involved." Photo: Andrew McGinley/Conor's Clips

Tickets are available on asdarraghdid.ie for a raffle to win four tickets to a special concert by Daniel O’Donnell for the charity, accommodation in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel and food provided by celebrity chef Derry Clarke and Mr McGinley’s employers Sodexo. Transport to and from the concert will be provided free by Dualway Coaches.

“You can buy tickets up to December 12 and the raffle will be on Carla’s birthday, December 15,” Mr McGinley said.

“There will be 30 winners and every winner will get four tickets to the concert, overnight accommodation at the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel and food provided by Derry Clarke and Sodexo.

“The concert will be on June 2 in the Newcastle Community Centre. We wanted to keep it local because the local community has been so good to me over the last year and a half.

“It’s quite a good prize. I’m so grateful for Daniel helping us out with this,” Mr McGinley said.

Mr McGinley is also calling for groups which encourage participation and inclusivity to apply to As Darragh Did for funding. They have funded six organisations in the last two weeks, including an autism centre in Limerick and a camogie team in Maynooth.

“We are looking for people to apply for funding.

“It’s about Darragh’s name and keeping his memory alive in a way that would have meant something to him.

“Darragh was all about getting involved. We were like his personal taxi service, he was always going somewhere. He loved getting involved.

(Left to right) Deirdre Morley, nine-year-old Conor, seven-year-old Darragh, Andrew McGinley and three-year-old Carla. The three children were killed last year by their mother, Deirdre Morley at their home in Newcastle, Dublin when she was suffering a psychotic and depressive episode.

"When we sponsored the first jerseys for a club someone said ‘how proud would Darragh be to see all these kids running around with his name on the front of their jerseys?'. It brought it home to me that he would have loved that.

“It’s something I get very emotional about every time I go to one of these groups that we’ve done something for because I know how proud he would be.”

Providing sports equipment, team kits, musical instruments and sensory equipment are some of the things As Darragh Did has funded for local groups so far. Anyone who donates on a monthly basis to As Darragh Did will be entered into prize draws, Mr McGinley said.

Soccer legend Niall Quinn sourced a Manchester United jersey signed by the team for last month's draw, and soccer star Jordan Henderson is currently sourcing Liverpool FC items for December’s prize draw.