Andrew McGinley shuts down 'Conor's Clips' Facebook page after comments from trolls

Andrew McGinley has shut down the Facebook page created in memory of his three children — Conor, Darragh and Carla — after it was targeted by trolls.

The three siblings were killed by their mother, Deirdre Morley, who was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity following a trial last week.

Mr McGinley revealed that in the days following the verdict, the Facebook page 'Conor's Clips' has been targeted by people making comments about himself and his family.

Explaining his decision to leave the social media platform, the bereaved father said he has been receiving comments "about me and my family from people who have no knowledge of mental health, our family or anything relating to life with mental health".

He added: "They type with an air of confidence but when challenged by me they delete their posts.

"Whether they post for 'likes' from fellow trolls, I don't know, but I think there are too many here that I don't find anywhere else. Therefore I'm choosing to go."

Although Mr McGinley said he had thought he was made of "tougher stuff", the outpouring of comments from the public have praised him for making the decision to put his own wellbeing first.

Conor's Clips will continue to have a social media presence on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Mr McGinley has been using the social media pages to share memories of his three children and to raise awareness for the initiatives he has set up in each of their memories.

He set up Conor's Clips last year to keep a promise he had made to Conor that he would help him to set up a YouTube channel where he could share funny sketches.

The As Darragh Did charity was set up to encourage people to get more involved in their communities as Darragh had done throughout his short life.

Snowman for Carla is a colouring competition in honour of the little girl who loved colouring, "especially snowmen".

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this report you can contact the Samaritans Helpline on 116 123 or the Pieta House 24/7 Helpline on 1800 247 247