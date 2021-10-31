42 players scoop €23,367 each but no winner of historic €19m jackpot

No player has yet managed to win the country’s biggest ever Lotto jackpot, but 42 punters have woken up with serious winnings from last night’s draw.
Some 42 players matched five numbers to win €23,367 each.
As the €19m jackpot is capped it means that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner, which in last night’s draw, was the Match 5 tier.
The numbers drawn were 5, 6, 17, 22, 33, 41 and the bonus was 34.
The winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and contact the National Lottery prize claims team.
“42 players nationwide had plenty of reason to celebrate last night after matching five numbers to win €23,367 each in the main Lotto draw,” said a spokesperson.
Saturday’s draw was the ninth time that the jackpot had been capped at the record amount.