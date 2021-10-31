Number of female gardaí is only barely increasing despite recruitment drives

Despite Government efforts to increase the number of female gardaí, the force has barely 600 more than it did a decade ago.

Women still only make up less than 28% of sworn members of An Garda Síochána.

New figures show that there has only been a marginal increase in the number of female gardaí, with 572 women joining the ranks since 2011.

The latest figures show currently only 3,974 sworn members of An Garda Síochána are female. This compares to 3,402 in 2011.

In 2010, women made up 24.4% of sworn members of the force, compared to 75.6% who were men. As of 2021, this gender breakdown stood at 27.7% women, to 72.3% men.

'Is it because they are being discouraged? Is it because of the lifestyle or the dangers involved with the job?' asked Fine Gael TD for Kildare North, Bernard Durkan.

The figures show the number of female officers dropped each year between 2011 and 2015, falling from 3,402 to 3,324. From 2016, numbers began to increase again, gaining an additional 200 women in 2017, and 167 in 2018. The figures for 2021 represent a decrease in the number of women in An Garda Síochána; Nine women left the force between 2020 and 2021.

TD: The force needs gender balance

The figures were released via a parliamentary question to Bernard Durkan, Fine Gael TD for Kildare North. He says there is a need to increase the number of women in An Garda Síochána.

“The numbers are relatively low. Is it because they are being discouraged? Is it because of the lifestyle or the dangers involved with the job?” he asked. “The law covers equality, provides for it, and it's also a necessity to have gender balance within the police force for a whole variety of reasons.”

In response to Mr Durkan, Heather Humphreys, the temporary Minister for Justice, said a concerted effort is being made to encourage women and minority communities to consider a career in An Garda Síochána:

Recent recruitment campaigns have made a significant effort through online videos and other media to attract female candidates as well as candidates from minority communities and diverse social groups.

"I am advised by An Garda Síochána that information days have been held in advance of closing dates of internal competitions where women are underrepresented," she said

The Programme for Government also contains a commitment to increase the diversity within An Garda Síochána, prioritising the removal of barriers to recruiting and retaining people from diverse and minority backgrounds, she added.

Equality, diversity, and inclusion strategy

Work is also ongoing to develop a new equality, diversity, and inclusion strategy, which will focus on addressing the under-representation of women at all levels of the organisation.

"While the current number of women members in An Garda Síochána is broadly in line with the percentage of women in police services across England and Wales, there is clearly scope for further improvement," said the minister.

"I expect that the above steps being taken by An Garda Síochána will ensure that the membership of the organisation can evolve to more closely to reflect the society that it serves."

Helen McEntee is expected to resume her role as Minister for Justice on Monday following maternity leave.