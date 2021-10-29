Gardaí investigate two possible cases of 'injection spiking'

Gardaí are investigating two cases of possible “injection spiking”, relating to incidents in Dublin and Limerick over the past week.

One incident is reported to have happened in a Dublin city centre nightclub last weekend, while another possible incident is being investigated in Limerick. Sources said the Dublin report “appears to be credible” but said they need to conduct an investigation to confirm exactly what happened.

The injured party has given a statement and previously posted images on social media on the injury and bruising to the underside of her arm. It is understood she reported “feeling disorientated” that night and discovered the pinprick and associated bruising the following morning.

Sources said they are examining if the disorientation is linked to the bruising and apparent injection mark, as opposed to a drink being spiked and the mark being unconnected.

“We are trying to determine the exact nature of the incident and see if the mark and effect are connected, so we’ll have to wait and see,” said a source.

The investigation – being conducted in Store Street Garda Station – is the only confirmed complaint to date, though garda sources said there are social media reports coming in from at least four or five different parts of the country. The Limerick incident is alleged to have happened earlier this week, at a city centre club.

When asked if they were investigating the matter, the Garda Press Office said: “An Garda Síochána are investigating a report of an alleged incident at a licensed premises in Limerick. The report does not confirm that any person was ‘spiked’ with a drug.

“An Garda Síochána continue to investigate to determine the exact nature of this incident at this time.”

A picture of a woman, with a badly bruised leg and an apparent puncture wound, has been shared widely on social media. It is understood the HSE has been in contact with the gardaí and hospitals all week, but have not received any reports of spiking by injection through its formal channels.

There are some questions with the Gardaí and the HSE about how such spiking would occur or work. The HSE told the Irish Examiner last weekend it was “keeping a close eye” on the issue following high-profile reports, primarily in Britain.

The HSE said they “needed more information”, including on what type of substance was used, either through toxicology reports or needle analysis, together with any insights into how it is happening unnoticed by those targeted.

Atmosphere of 'unease'

Meanwhile, a number of Student Unions across the country are commencing campaigns to raise awareness around spiking as young people opt to avoid venues amid an atmosphere of “unease” and “worry” as a result of the recent reports.

At University College Cork, the Students’ Union is preparing to launch a campaign next week on the back of the recent reports.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about spiking against the backdrop of what welfare officer Caoimhe Walsh described as a “very scary” situation. Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin, the union's welfare officer at the University of Limerick said they are liaising with nightclub owners and the guards on the current situation and to ensure they are aware of the reports.