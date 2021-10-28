More than 50 allegations of sexual abuse of over-80s made to HSE watchdog 

More than 50 allegations of sexual abuse of over-80s made to HSE watchdog 

NSO general manager Tim Hanly said safeguarding was particularly important now, as people could be more at risk of abuse due to the pandemic. File picture

Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 20:30
Niamh Griffin

More than 10,000 abuse allegations were received by the HSE's National Safeguarding Office last year, including 53 allegations of sexual abuse of over-80s.

The 10,216 allegations included 3,261 instances involving psychological abuse and 2,950 cases of physical abuse. Neglect concerns were raised in 440 cases and 439 allegations involved financial abuse.

A total of 333 allegations of sexual abuse were received across all ages, and 157 concerns relating to institutions. Regarding the over-80s, concerns were raised most frequently around psychological abuse, followed by financial concerns. Physical abuse was suspected in 322 situations and there were 16 allegations linked to institutions.

The HSE National Safeguarding Office (NSO) annual report shows 65% of concerns were reported by voluntary agencies. Concerns were also raised by public health nurses, families, GPs, carers, gardaí and hospital staff.

The report states: “The person allegedly causing concern is most likely to be a service user/peer for those 18-64 years and an immediate family member for those 65 years or over.” 

Following investigation 66% of concerns were found to have “reasonable grounds”, 10% of people were asked for more information, and 24% of cases were found to be groundless.

The NSO said the number of allegations received fell 9% in 2020, with fewer allegations made earlier in the year than would be usual. This increased as Covid restrictions were eased.

The highest number of allegations came from the HSE region covering Laois/Offaly, Longford/Westmeath, Louth and Meath. The Cork/Kerry region was the fourth highest with 1,342 concerns received.

NSO general manager Tim Hanly said safeguarding was particularly important now, as people could be more at risk of abuse due to the pandemic. 

He said the report highlighted the need for “primary safeguarding legislation”, as well as the need to strengthen data-sharing arrangements. “The HSE is committed to implementing a revised adult safeguarding policy," he said. 

This commitment was welcomed by chair of Safeguarding Ireland Patricia Rickard-Clarke, who called for legislation to be urgently enacted. She said research they commissioned last year showed 12% of adults experienced abuse in the past six months, indicating a higher level than is reported to the HSE. 

Read More

Care advocacy group call on Government to speed up safeguarding reform

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Sep 17, 2021 Exclusion of pharmacies from Covid-19 booster campaign ‘illogical’ and a ‘major oversight’, says IPU
New guidelines for late bars and nightclubs revealed  New guidelines for late bars and nightclubs revealed 
Varadkar rules out extending school mid-term or Christmas breaks Varadkar rules out extending school mid-term or Christmas breaks
sexual abuse#Celtic
Facebook safety

Facebook changes its name to Meta

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices