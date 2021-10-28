More than 50 allegations of sexual abuse of over-80s made to HSE watchdog 

More than 10,000 abuse allegations were received by the HSE's National Safeguarding Office last year, including 53 allegations of sexual abuse of over-80s.

The 10,216 allegations included 3,261 instances involving psychological abuse and 2,950 cases of physical abuse. Neglect concerns were raised in 440 cases and 439 allegations involved financial abuse.

A total of 333 allegations of sexual abuse were received across all ages, and 157 concerns relating to institutions. Regarding the over-80s, concerns were raised most frequently around psychological abuse, followed by financial concerns. Physical abuse was suspected in 322 situations and there were 16 allegations linked to institutions.

The HSE National Safeguarding Office (NSO) annual report shows 65% of concerns were reported by voluntary agencies. Concerns were also raised by public health nurses, families, GPs, carers, gardaí and hospital staff.

The report states: “The person allegedly causing concern is most likely to be a service user/peer for those 18-64 years and an immediate family member for those 65 years or over.”

Following investigation 66% of concerns were found to have “reasonable grounds”, 10% of people were asked for more information, and 24% of cases were found to be groundless.

The NSO said the number of allegations received fell 9% in 2020, with fewer allegations made earlier in the year than would be usual. This increased as Covid restrictions were eased.

The highest number of allegations came from the HSE region covering Laois/Offaly, Longford/Westmeath, Louth and Meath. The Cork/Kerry region was the fourth highest with 1,342 concerns received.

NSO general manager Tim Hanly said safeguarding was particularly important now, as people could be more at risk of abuse due to the pandemic.

He said the report highlighted the need for “primary safeguarding legislation”, as well as the need to strengthen data-sharing arrangements. “The HSE is committed to implementing a revised adult safeguarding policy," he said.

This commitment was welcomed by chair of Safeguarding Ireland Patricia Rickard-Clarke, who called for legislation to be urgently enacted. She said research they commissioned last year showed 12% of adults experienced abuse in the past six months, indicating a higher level than is reported to the HSE.