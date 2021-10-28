New guidelines for late bars and nightclubs revealed 

Patrons will be allowed to reserve tickets for late bars while inside the premises and bar service will be allowed, new guidelines for the industry say.

The much-discussed ticketing regime for nightclubs and late bars was published this evening by the Department of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Media, Sport and the Gaeltacht and come into effect tomorrow.

Questions had been raised about situations where customers are already inside a venue which later becomes a late bar. The guidance says these people will be allowed to book tickets while inside.

"Where patrons acquire their electronic ticket while already inside the premises, they may remain there as long as they can demonstrate to the operator that they have acquired a ticket and all contact tracing and proof of immunity requirements have been met."

The guidelines also make provision for the return of bar service under conditions including a one-metre distance.

"Bar and counter service may operate in nightclubs and live entertainment venues subject to strict adherence to the following conditions:

Patrons may only approach the bar to order, pay for or collect food/drinks;

1m social distancing in the queue and at the bar;

Employee supervising the queue.

The guidelines around ticketing say that any venue which will be open late and feature dancing must have a ticketing strategy.

They say that tickets must be secured an hour in advance of arrival with names and phone numbers being used for reservations to allow for contact tracing. Seating tickets will be assigned to specific seats, the document says.

Ticket resale or exchange is not allowed, but tickets can be cancelled and then re-allocated by the venue manager.

“Church model”

The guidelines suggest that seated music events have set leaving times for different areas using the "church model". It suggests a number of measures to slow people leaving and congregating in corridors.

"‘Row by row’ exiting, starting with the back row or row closest to the exit. The “church model” of leaving seats will prevent patrons queuing alongside other patrons seated beside aisle."

The guidance also says that venues must have a Covid-19 isolation room for those experiencing symptoms.

"Isolation room(s) should be provided and used to isolate a person who is experiencing Covid-19 symptoms. This is to facilitate the person remaining in isolation prior to going home or to facilitate the attendance of a doctor.

"The isolation room should be a separate area to the first aid room. However, the first aid room may need to become an isolation area if a patient receiving first aid treatment shows symptoms of Covid-19 while being examined by the first aider."

Compliance

HSE environmental health officers will patrol these premises, with fines of up to €2,500 expected to be on the table for those who breach the rules.

Three-quarters of restaurants, pubs and nightclubs were compliant with Covid-19 protocols over the bank holiday weekend, the Cabinet was yesterday told.

A total of 40 HSE environmental health inspectors checked around 500 venues over the weekend, finding that 75% were in full compliance with the measures, 5% were non-compliant and 20% require further measures to be implemented.

The assessments were carried out from Friday to Monday. A number of other checks were carried out by the Health and Safety Authority, who visited 123 premises and called compliance "very good" across the board.