Government denies nightclubs two-week moratorium on reopening rules

The new regulations for nightclubs and late bars will be signed this evening and implemented tomorrow.

The sector will now be subject to new guidelines which state that premises must only allow patrons who have booked a ticket online in advance at least an hour beforehand.

A second meeting between hospitality representatives and government officials was held on Wednesday in which a request from the sector for a two-week moratorium on the rules was rejected.

Hospitality management had requested the delay in order for proprietors to prepare websites and order scanners, as well as other practical measures.

Sources present say it was relayed by hospitality representatives that the measures are "unworkable".

For nightclubs, they can reopen with full capacity and dancing without masks will be allowed.

Live music events can have a standing capacity of 1,500 and full capacity if the event is fully seated.

A Covid cert is also required for admission to all venues operating for the purposes of live entertainment and nightclubs.

Ticketing is required, for the purposes of contact tracing, for all nightclubs and venues.

Face coverings are still required at all times for employees in front-facing roles, and by all patrons other than when they are seated at their table or when dancing, drinking or eating in permitted live entertainment or nightclub venues.