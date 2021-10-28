Ireland should consider local restrictions if numbers continue surge, WHO Covid envoy says

Ireland should consider reintroducing local Covid-19 restrictions in the number of confirmed cases here continues to spike, the World Health Organisation (WHO’s) special envoy on Covid-19 has said.

Dr David Nabarro said localised measures were the “correct response” to rises in transmission and case numbers in a particular area.

Nationally, the seven-day moving average of Covid-19 has risen by 80% in the past three weeks to almost 2,000.

As of last night, there were 470 patients with the virus in hospital, 101 of whom were being treated in intensive care - the highest total since March. The country's 14-day incidence rate now stands at about 600 per 100,000 population.

Dr Nabarro said local restrictions should not be ruled out if the profile of the disease here continues to worsen.

"If there is a big spike in cases and a very heavy burden on the health services in a particular location, that’s when some kind of localised movement restrictions can be considered.

"And I don’t see that as something to be worried about: I see that as the correct response,” he told Newstalk.

"Especially in Ireland, given that you’ve got a very well-developed system of tracking what’s happening with the virus in different counties."

Echoing the remarks of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly yesterday, Dr Nabarro said Ireland would likely see further increases in case numbers over the coming weeks.

"I think that the rate of increase will only slow if there is a conscious effort by people everywhere to themselves contribute to reduced transmission,” he said.

"I don’t know how much more transmission there’s going to be because there’s a very definite relationship between the extent to which people mix and the extent to which cases increase."

Dr Tony Holohan: 'The infection is growing at a rate that’s concerning us now'

Cabinet ministers yesterday said that despite the recent increase in Covid-19 cases nationally, they didn’t see any prospect of a return to lockdown before Christmas.

Speaking last night, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan did not rule out the reintroduction of some restrictions, if case numbers and hospitalisations do not begin to level off.

"It might not take a huge amount of improvement. But it’s improvement across the whole population for us to turn around the experience we’re seeing at the moment in terms of growth of the infection," the CMO said.

"The infection is growing at a rate that’s concerning us now.

"And if we don’t find means within us – in terms of our behaviours, in terms of the environments we’re operating in being made as safe as possible – we don’t want to be in a situation where we have to give consideration to what further measures will be needed."