Ministers rule out return to lockdown but admit Covid spread will 'get worse'

Cabinet ministers have said they don’t see any prospect of a return to lockdowns before Christmas despite the increased prevalence of the Covid-19 virus.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly have all sought to reassure the public by saying they don’t intend to reimpose restrictions.

Speaking at Cabinet, Mr Ryan said he believed this view was shared by all at a meeting of the Cabinet Sub Committee on Covid on Tuesday night, attended by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

The minister said personal and sectoral responsibility was important to manage the spread of the virus.

Mr Donnelly accepted things would get worse before they get better but a return to lockdown was not envisaged.

“We're not looking at additional restrictions but we are very keen to get the message out that the case numbers are serious,” he said.

"It is going to get worse before it gets better.

“The average number of cases in the last week has been the fourth-worst week since Covid arrived here.

“Only three weeks have been higher, three weeks in January,” he said.

Freedoms for those with adverse reaction to jab

Meanwhile, under new government plans, thousands of people who are unable to get their Covid Cert because of an adverse reaction to the jab will get the freedoms it grants.

Mr Varadkar said the Government was working on a mechanism for those caught in what he called the unique position of wanting the vaccine but cannot take it.

“We are working on a solution for that,” he said.

Mr Varadkar has said he’d prefer if the Covid Cert was not needed, but said it was proportionate in light of the presence of the virus.

The Government had intended to abolish the cert by October 22 but has now extended its presence until at least February amid criticism and concern about the impact it will have on personal liberties.

“I think all of us would prefer if we didn't have to have it. My natural instincts, like most people in government, are towards civil liberties. I'd much rather you didn't need to have this pass system at all,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“I much rather if it was gone. But you know, the scientific evidence, the advice from the public health team, is very clear. This will help us to reduce the transmission of the virus,” he said.

“The advice from the Attorney General, who was very much involved in this legislation back in October, said it is proportionate given the public health emergency that we face. Were we not facing a public health emergency, we would not need it, but we are not in normal times,” he said.

It has also emerged that three-quarters of restaurants, pubs and nightclubs were compliant with Covid-19 protocols over the bank holiday weekend.

A total of 40 HSE environmental health inspectors checked about 500 venues over the weekend, finding 75% were in full compliance with the measures, 5% were non-compliant and 20% require further measures to be implemented.