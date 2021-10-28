Vaccination rate among pregnant women increasing

The vaccination rate among pregnant women in hospitals is now at 58%, a survey of maternity hospitals for the HSE has found.

Dr Peter McKenna, clinical director for the women and infants health programme welcomed the increase as he said the risks to pregnant women from Covid-19 remain extremely high.

“The concern is the number of pregnant women, or recently pregnant women in ICU is increasing,” Dr McKenna said.

He said some pregnant women required ventilation for weeks.

“Since September, there have been 15 admissions of pregnant women in intensive care in Ireland,” he said.

“Of those, none have been fully vaccinated, and two I believe were partially vaccinated.”

However, he said last week the 19 maternity units surveyed their in-patients including women who were still pregnant or had just delivered, coming to 750 women.

“Of those 58% were fully vaccinated, and 74% of their partners were fully vaccinated,” he said.

He said while 58% might not seem high compared to the 92% in the general population, that the HSE is “gratified” to see this as the rate was previously reported at just 30%.

“I think we may now have reached a tipping point where the message is absolutely clear that all pregnant women for themselves, and the sake of their baby should be vaccinated,” he said.

The HSE are 'gratified' with the increased uptake of vaccinations by pregnant women. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Understanding

Dr McKenna, a former master of the Rotunda hospital, acknowledged advice on the safety of vaccines in pregnancy has changed, as understanding of the vaccine grew, and he agreed this may have influenced some women.

“There is no doubt the advice has changed, along with the evidence. But now the evidence could not be clearer, if you wish to avoid serious illness from Covid, you should get vaccinated,” he said.

The vaccine has now been given to hundreds of thousands of pregnant women globally, he said.

“We have been extremely fortunate that no pregnant woman has died of Covid to date. This contrasts with England where in excess of 30 women have died of Covid since the start of the pandemic.”

Dr McKenna also welcomed the new guidelines for visiting maternity hospitals, which will take effect from November 1.

“I would think there is good reason for there to be a lot less anxiety in pregnant women and their partners with the new iteration of the guidelines,” he told RTE's Morning Ireland.

“Currently we (the HSE) are visiting a number of hospitals to encourage them to comply to the best of their ability. I can reassure you there is an appetite to deal with this issue on behalf o the hospitals, none of these restrictions were introduced on a whim.”

He added: “I am sure there will never be a return to the original level of restrictions we had earlier.”