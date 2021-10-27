Government carbon plans fall short of UN targets

Just 24 hours after the publication of its plan to cut carbon emissions by 51% in the next decade, the Government has been warned it does not go far enough.

A new United Nations report demands emissions reductions of at least 55%, and Ireland’s carbon budgets, published on Monday, fall short of that.

The Government-established Climate Change Advisory Council's two five-year carbon budgets seek to reduce Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions by 51% within a decade.

However, there is also doubt as to the country’s ability to reach those targets, including fresh divisions about whether the national herd of more than 6m animals needs to be reduced.

The UN has warned the world is on track for 'climate catastrophe' as it published a report showing countries' plans to cut emissions still fall far short of curbing dangerous warming.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said even with updated pledges from countries for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade, the world faces global warming of 2.7C by 2100.

The latest climate plans brought forward by countries to tackle emissions by 2030 only reduce predicted planet-warming pollution by 7.5% by 2030 compared to their previous commitments, it said.

But reductions of 55% are needed to meet the goal to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C — beyond which more severe impacts of climate change will be felt, from extreme weather to rising seas.

Some 49 countries and the EU have pledged long-term targets to cut emissions to net zero, which could bring temperature rises down to 2.2C, but only if they are fully implemented, with action in the next decade, it said.

Launching the report before world leaders head to Glasgow for crucial COP26 climate talks, UNEP's executive director Inger Andersen warned: "The world has to wake up to the imminent peril we face as a species.

Climate change is no longer a future problem. It is a now problem.

Despite the mounting pressure, Transport Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that it is unlikely that the national herd will have to be culled. The reduction in numbers is likely to occur naturally, he said.

Mr Ryan also said that energy blackouts were less likely to occur as a number of plants that were out of commission had been restored.

Mr Ryan said the carbon budget plans announced by the Climate Change Advisory Council were ambitious targets that were based on science, not politics.

Farming lobby groups have hit back at the “lazy narrative” about reducing the national herd.

IFA leaders have said any reduction would be detrimental to farming life and the emissions reductions will have to come from somewhere else.

Meanwhile, homeowners facing substantial energy price hikes this winter must “take their options” in terms of reducing their bills, according to junior minister Ossian Smyth.

Green Party TD Ossian Smyth.

Mr Smyth, the minister of State with responsibility for the circular economy, was speaking after a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels failed to agree a plan to combat soaring energy costs.

He said that there had been agreement between all countries present that in the short term, any mitigation measures regarding those price hikes would be down to each individual nation, and that Ireland’s recent budget had been targeted to that end at people struggling to make ends meet via welfare increases.

One area where reductions could be found is in public transport, but a new survey has found over two-fifths of people say they are less likely to use public transport now than before the pandemic.

Other areas to be targeted could include electricity use, but one some experts say this should be focused on the people using electricity rather than the firms that produce it.

The Cabinet is expected to be updated today on COP26 and Ireland’s involvement, ahead of next week’s summit.