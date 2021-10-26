Nothing evidential found in Kildare search for missing women

Nothing evidential found in Kildare search for missing women

Gardaí searched a wooded area of Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border, for the remains of Deirdre Jacob, who disappeared over 20 years ago. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 15:02
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí have said "nothing of evidential value" was found following the search of a site of a wooded area of interest in Co Kildare.

The searches began after it emerged that unusual activity was noticed on the evening 18-year-old Deirdre Jacob disappeared in 1998.

Deirdre went missing from her home in Newbridge and is one of at least six women who disappeared without a trace in Leinster in the 1990s.

Three years ago, her case was upgraded to a murder investigation.

The search of woodland at Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border, began earlier this month.

The case of Jo Jo Dullard was also upgraded to murder earlier this year. The 21-year-old went missing from Moone in Co Kildare in 1995.

The search has now been completed, however, gardaí will remain at the scene to complete necessary site works on these private lands.

An Garda Síochána continues to keep the families involved updated on the progress of these investigations.

During the course of the search, the remnants of a previously undiscovered historical settlement were identified and the National Monuments Service has been notified.

Gardaí said they had no further comment at this time.

Read More

The mysterious disappearances of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard

More in this section

New Ictu president calls for wealth tax to fund better public services New Ictu president calls for wealth tax to fund better public services
Coronavirus - Fri Oct 22, 2021 'Dancing is the trigger for ticketing': New rules confirmed for nightclubs
Hospital stock Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 surpasses 500
GardaiPerson: Deirdre JacobPerson: Jo Jo Dullard
Hydrogen energy study

Renewables overtake fossil fuels as EU's main power source

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices