Nothing evidential found in Kildare search for missing women

Gardaí have said "nothing of evidential value" was found following the search of a site of a wooded area of interest in Co Kildare.

The searches began after it emerged that unusual activity was noticed on the evening 18-year-old Deirdre Jacob disappeared in 1998.

Deirdre went missing from her home in Newbridge and is one of at least six women who disappeared without a trace in Leinster in the 1990s.

Three years ago, her case was upgraded to a murder investigation.

The search of woodland at Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border, began earlier this month.

The case of Jo Jo Dullard was also upgraded to murder earlier this year. The 21-year-old went missing from Moone in Co Kildare in 1995.

The search has now been completed, however, gardaí will remain at the scene to complete necessary site works on these private lands.

An Garda Síochána continues to keep the families involved updated on the progress of these investigations.

During the course of the search, the remnants of a previously undiscovered historical settlement were identified and the National Monuments Service has been notified.

Gardaí said they had no further comment at this time.