Gardaí to search woodlands in missing women cases

Gardaí are set to conduct a detailed search in rural woodlands in Co Kildare in relation to investigations into the missing women cases in Leinster in the 1990s.

It has not been confirmed which of the investigations the search relates to, but the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob is thought to be the most likely.

Garda sources have not ruled out the possibility that the search area – said to be “substantial” in size – could have evidence in relation to more than one investigation.

A Garda statement said they will be holding a media briefing tomorrow morning “relating to investigations into the disappearance of women in the Leinster area”.

The briefing will be “in the vicinity of a search site at a wooded area of interest to these investigations”.

The area, all in Kildare but along the border with Wicklow, is a brief drive from the landmark Walls pub in Kilgowan, some 8km south of Kilcullen.

Gardaí said the search site is in an area with limited road access.

It is understood the search area identified is based on intelligence gathered by gardaí that there may be evidence there in relation to the missing women cases.

“The purpose of the search is to find remains and until we find them and they are examined we are not pinpointing any one of the investigations,” said a garda source.

The source there was a possibility more than one set of remains, linked to separate cases, could be found. But it is also possible no remains are discovered, either because there are none or, because the site is so large, they aren't found.

Specialist search teams will operate in a methodical fashion over an area described by sources as "substantial" in size.

The case of Deirdre Jacob is thought to be the most obvious one given the geographical proximity and the significant progress that has been made in that investigation. This has included appeals based on specific information gathered.

Ms Jacob was aged 18 when she vanished in July 1998 outside her home in Newbridge, some 14km away from Kilgowan.

Numerous searches have been conducted before, but no remains have been found, as with all of the eight missing women cases.

One case is that of Josephine 'Jo Jo' Dullard, last seen in Moone, Co Kildare, on 9 November 1995.