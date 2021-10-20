Minister 'confident' there will be a solution for nightclub anomalies within 24 hours

Minister 'confident' there will be a solution for nightclub anomalies within 24 hours

Catherine Martin said that she was engaging with industry figures to clarify and finalise protocols to pave the way for the easing of restrictions from Friday, October 22. Picture: Pexels

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 17:21
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Arts and Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has said anomalies surrounding the reopening of nightclubs and live music venues will be ironed out before Friday.

She said she expects to have the matter resolved on Thursday.

Government officials have been meeting with lobby groups on behalf of the hospitality sector on Wednesday afternoon to discuss anomalies that have arisen ahead of the re-opening of venues including nightclubs.

Speaking in Dublin on Wednesday, Ms Martin said that she was engaging with industry figures to clarify and finalise protocols to pave the way for the easing of restrictions from Friday, October 22.

“My message to those who are engaged, to promoters, to venues, and to musicians, is to bear with us for another 24 hours. I am confident we will have a solution,” she said.

She said nightclubs were reopening without the antigen testing and at 100% capacity.

She said that people would not have to wear masks when dancing or when drinking.

“We are working on the guidelines on everything else with the sector. That engagement is happening with the night-time economy sector.” 

Asked if she accepted responsibility for the anomalies that have arisen, she replied that at “every twist and turn in this pandemic, especially every opening time, there seems to be complications.” 

Representatives from the Restaurants Association, Hotel Federation and the two Publican associations met with officials from the Department of Tourism, and the Department of Enterprise, at 3pm.

