63 Covid-related deaths reported in past seven days 

The Chief Medical Officer has warned that compliance with the basic public health measured will be critical in the weeks ahead as restrictions ease and infection rates remain high.

Dr Tony Holohan's words come as 2,148 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

A further 63 deaths have been notified in the past seven days bringing the death toll in the State to 5,369.

The five-day moving average currently stands at 1,937.

Incidence remains high across the country and is increasing across all age groups.

Dr Holohan reminded people that while vaccination has helped to prevent many serious illnesses and deaths, the virus still poses a threat.

"Covid-19 is one of the most contagious viruses we have ever experienced.

We have achieved extensive suppression of this disease in the past, our collective commitment to the basic measures now need to be reviewed and enhanced."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group highlighted the impact that the vaccine has had on case numbers and hospital admissions.

Comparing figures between the first half of this year and the second half so far, Prof Nolan said: "We have had 79% the number of cases notified but only 55% the number of hospitalisations.

"So you are seeing there the additional protection of vaccination. If you become infected it offers an additional protection against needing to be hospitalised.

"We had 45% the number of admissions to ICU and only 15% the deaths."

The median age of cases has increased over recent weeks and now stands at 36 years and is approaching the median age of the population which is 38.

Prof Nolan said this indicated that risk of infection is evenly distributed across the population.

"This also shows us that higher levels of socialisation rather than a waning of vaccine efficacy is the cause of this uptick in cases.

"Vaccination offers very high protection against severe disease, but incomplete protection against infection and onward transmission."

More to follow.