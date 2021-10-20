63 Covid-related deaths reported in past seven days 

63 Covid-related deaths reported in past seven days 

24/08/2021 Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health during a Covid 19 press brieifing at the Department of Health, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 16:22
Michelle McGlynn

The Chief Medical Officer has warned that compliance with the basic public health measured will be critical in the weeks ahead as restrictions ease and infection rates remain high.

Dr Tony Holohan's words come as 2,148 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

A further 63 deaths have been notified in the past seven days bringing the death toll in the State to 5,369.

The five-day moving average currently stands at 1,937.

Incidence remains high across the country and is increasing across all age groups.

Dr Holohan reminded people that while vaccination has helped to prevent many serious illnesses and deaths, the virus still poses a threat.

"Covid-19 is one of the most contagious viruses we have ever experienced. 

We have achieved extensive suppression of this disease in the past, our collective commitment to the basic measures now need to be reviewed and enhanced."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group highlighted the impact that the vaccine has had on case numbers and hospital admissions.

Comparing figures between the first half of this year and the second half so far, Prof Nolan said: "We have had 79% the number of cases notified but only 55% the number of hospitalisations.

"So you are seeing there the additional protection of vaccination. If you become infected it offers an additional protection against needing to be hospitalised.

"We had 45% the number of admissions to ICU and only 15% the deaths."

The median age of cases has increased over recent weeks and now stands at 36 years and is approaching the median age of the population which is 38.

Prof Nolan said this indicated that risk of infection is evenly distributed across the population.

"This also shows us that higher levels of socialisation rather than a waning of vaccine efficacy is the cause of this uptick in cases.

"Vaccination offers very high protection against severe disease, but incomplete protection against infection and onward transmission."

More to follow.

More in this section

'She was a happy, bubbly girl': Mother opens up about the day her daughter died by suicide 'She was a happy, bubbly girl': Mother opens up about the day her daughter died by suicide
Global Investment Summit Britain's Queen Elizabeth cancels Northern Ireland trip following medical advice
Teenage mental health stock Warning of ‘tsunami’ of mental health issues among children due to pandemic
#COVID-19
63 Covid-related deaths reported in past seven days 

Gardaí to target speeding on rural roads in bank holiday blitz 

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices