€7m spent on demolition work under Limerick Regeneration programme

Nearly €7m has been spent on demolition work under Limerick’s Regeneration programme.

The news came at a special meeting of the Metropolitan District of Limerick to discuss the programme, where a report given to councillors showed a breakdown of some of the project’s expenditure.

In total, €6,957,856 was spent on strategic demolitions under the plan.

In response, the director of regeneration, Joe Delaney, said that some of the investment in demolition was done to facilitate strategic connections, while some was done to facilitate investment in new housing.

“Obviously the investment in new housing has taken a while to come to materialise, but it is a very significant investment,” said Mr Delaney, adding that it is envisaged the rate of construction will now pick up.

“Much more multiples of investment has gone into the houses than into demolition,” he added, pointing out that €20m had been invested in Moyross either in new construction, or upgrades.

The report also showed that 271 housing units have been built since the project was launched, while there are a further 186 new housing delivery projects are currently in various stages of progress.

The Limerick Regeneration Framework Implementation Plan, launched in 2008 and revised in 2013, had promised annual spending of €28m to transform a number of areas of Limerick which were impoverished and socially disadvantaged.

Another question of the funding, which was raised by Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely, was the spending of €31,138 on a pop-up park at Parade Site.

Ms Kiely questioned where that park was and whether it was of benefit to communities in the regeneration areas.

The matter was not initially addressed in the meeting, but a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council later gave further details, following a request from the Irish Examiner.

“This is the site where the Dolores O’Riordan mural is now located on Kings Island [Castle Street] and where new active travel bike stands are being provided,” the spokesperson said.

They added that the regeneration of St Mary’s Park has always been viewed in the wider context of Nicholas Street and King’s Island in totality.

“It is essentially a green recreational site, so all rubble had to be removed, the site levelled, archaeological monitoring had to take place, and then other works [as a garage was there beforehand] and finally new fencing was erected,” the spokesperson added.