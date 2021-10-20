Gardaí to target speeding on rural roads in bank holiday blitz 

Gardaí are set to target speeding on rural roads as part of a national 24-hour ‘slow down’ enforcement operation ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

And while hundreds of checkpoints are planned in 1,322 speed enforcement zones during the blitz between 7am on Thursday and 7am on Friday, gardaí said their enforcement will continue right across the weekend.

It comes as new provisional figures show that five people have been killed and 59 injured in October bank holiday collisions over the last five years.

The figures also show that 113 people have been killed in 102 fatal collisions on Irish roads so far this year, with four out of every five of those fatalities occurring on rural roads where the speed limit is 80km/h.

Speaking at the launch in Cork today of National Slow Down Day, Prof Conor Deasy, a consultant in emergency medicine at Cork University Hospital (CUH), said road traffic accidents can change lives in a second, and road fatalities have a generational impact.

“It’s a generational effect. When dad gets killed in a car crash, the kids are impacted and their kids’ kids are impacted by that family‘s story,” he said.

“We have pedestrians being hit by cars because of poor lighting at this time of year, cars skidding into cyclists because of slippy roads at this time of year.

“And those people who come into our emergency department have had their lives changed forever — some of them because of a head injury they may have sustained, because of a cervical spine injury that leaves them paralysed, or because of severe chest, abdominal or limb injury.

“Car accidents where the driver or the passenger is the victim lead to severe trauma.

“But even more severe than that is when the driver hits a pedestrian or hits a cyclist and the guilt associated with that, with injuring somebody else, is often greater than the burden associated with the injury itself sustained by the person.

The message today is to slow down, be mindful that the road surfaces are slippy, be mindful that the weather and lighting is compromising, and it can cause things to appear out of nowhere in your field of vision, and you need to be able to react. And the way you can do that in a meaningful way is to slow down.

Supt Tom Murphy, of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said 140,000 drivers have been prosecuted so far this year for driving in excess of the speed limit.

“When we ran a similar operation in March, within a 24-hour period we had just under 1,000 drivers detected and prosecuted for driving in excess of the speed limit.”

Sam Waide, chief executive of the Road Safety Authority, said 30% of all collisions on Irish roads result in a fatality, with four out of every five deaths occurring in an 80km/h zone.

“Our ask is for people to slow down this weekend,” he said.

“We are coming into the bank holiday weekend. I want people to enjoy the weekend but to enjoy it safely. The clocks are changing, the evenings are getting darker and we need to look out for pedestrians and vulnerable road users.

“Nine out of every 10 pedestrians struck by a car at 60 km/h will die so I’m asking people to slow down. Speed limits are not a target.”