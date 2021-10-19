Taoiseach says nightclubs will be able to open this Friday

Nightclubs will be able to open this Friday, but under restricted conditions, the Taoiseach has said.

The Cabinet is meeting this morning at Dublin Castle to decide what course of action to take ahead of the planned easing of all remaining Covid-19 restrictions on October 22.

It is clear that in light of high case numbers and lingering concern over the capacity of the health service to cope, ministers are likely to agree that some restrictions will remain.

According to sources, the use of vaccine certs in pubs and restaurants is likely to be extended, with mask-wearing and social distancing to continue in some settings.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, Micheál Martin said they have to be careful.

“We are in a much different position to last year,” he said.

“We have reopened significant sections of society with significant impact on the economy - to the better.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting this morning. File Picture: PA

“I think we need to protect all of that and we need to proceed with caution over the next number of months to defeat this virus."

Mr Martin said that the government’s vaccine advisory body, Niac, has recommended an extension of the vaccine booster programme to the over-60s.

“I think that is a significant decision that will help in dealing with the ongoing challenge of Delta and of Covid,” he said.

“In addition to that there is a whole range of measures Nphet is recommending around behaviour and around the continuing use of masks in a whole range of settings and also in terms of the vaccination certificates which Government will consider later.”

Cabinet decision

Later today, the Government unveil its decision on easing public health restrictions from this Friday against a backdrop of rising hospitalisations, increasing Covid case numbers, and growing concern about outbreaks in schools.

Wider use of antigen testing is expected to form part of the Government proposals despite public health officials repeatedly expressing reservations.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met yesterday before sending its advice to the three Government leaders last night, urging against a loosening of restrictions.

The Nphet advice has been described as "open for interpretation", according to a Government source, but it is expected the deteriorating epidemiological situation will prevent the full reopening that had been envisaged.

The Nphet letter offered recommendations for sectors of the economy but "left the Government to fill in the blanks and warned there is a risk moving forward".

Cabinet will meet early this morning to sign off on the measures.

Speaking yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he believed there would still be a significant change in restrictions, but it might not be the full reopening previously expected.

"I expect there will be a removal of quite a number of restrictions on Friday, but it may not be as comprehensive a removal of restrictions as previously planned," said Mr Coveney.

The spike in Covid cases has sent alarm bells ringing in the education sector, with primary school teachers now calling for a return of contact tracing and a rethink on masks for young children.