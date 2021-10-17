Vaccine hesitancy rife among pregnant women, with just 30% uptake

Changing guidelines have left many pregnant women vaccine-hesitant with only a 30% uptake in Ireland.

The low uptake has prompted concern as up to 10% of Covid-patients in ICUs since June were pregnant, according to the Intensive Care Society, and the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

In January, the World Health Organisation advised against vaccination for pregnant women with some exceptions. As experience of the vaccines grew, it was advised as safe between 14 and 36 weeks gestation, and since September as safe throughout pregnancy.

At University Maternity Hospital Limerick women have told obstetricians these changing guidelines made them hesitant. Others remain anxious about the lack of vaccine trials on pregnant women, potential impact on their baby or their own fertility.

The hospital’s vaccination rate is “broadly in line” with the national rate, a spokesman said. An on-site vaccination clinic, opened four weeks ago, is boosting rates.

Mixed messages

Between April and mid-October, 29 pregnant patients had Covid; six admitted to ICU or the high dependency unit.

Dr Naro Imcha, associate clinical director Maternal & Child Health, UL Hospitals Group, acknowledged there has been “some mixed messages” about vaccines.

However, she said:

“In view of the risks of infection, we want to be very clear, and reassure all pregnant women: Covid-19 vaccination is safe. It’s the best way to protect yourself, and your baby, from Covid-19.”

She said the virus can cause “serious illness for pregnant women”, especially from week 28 onwards.

Serious complications can include pre-eclampsia, and in some unfortunate cases, stillbirth, she said.

The vaccination rate at Cork University Maternity Hospital now stands at 56%, up from 31% in mid-August. This year 53 patients caught Covid-19 while pregnant.

Speaking at a webinar on vaccinations last week, Dr Cliona Murphy, chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said no vaccine has ever been shown to affect human fertility.

A HSE spokeswoman said women should talk to their obstetrician, midwife or GP about vaccination and can attend walk-in vaccination centres.

Information

However Limerick-based migrants rights NGO Doras said there is “very little information” for migrant women specifically on vaccines.

Advice and Legal Information Officer Rachael Fagan said some concerns she hears from migrant women echo those of Irish women, with others influenced by family culture or religion.

“Many migrant women with little English may only be receiving information from their home countries via Whatsapp or other social media platforms."

“This may be contributing to their hesitancy around getting the vaccine,” she said.

She welcomed collaboration between the HSE and Cork-based ‘Translate Ireland’ on general Covid information.

“It is important the HSE takes the lead in urging the pregnant population to get the vaccine,” Ms Fagan said.

“From our experience, each maternity hospital has been dealing with vaccination differently and this is adding to the confusion amongst migrant women.”