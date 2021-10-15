Micheál Martin: 'No need' to press the panic button over October 22 reopening

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said there is "no need to press the panic button" regarding the lifting of restrictions on October 22 in light of rising Covid-19 cases.

Speaking in Cork, Mr Martin was asked if he was confident the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival would go ahead, with festivities to begin on the weekend of the reopening of society date.

"We are going to have to assess the situation in terms of the overall number of cases. There is not a whole lot left to reopen – behaviour is now a factor. I think we will be looking at vaccination certs for example. The Covid-19 vaccination certs have been used so far for access to [indoor] hospitality.

"There is a variety of options we can now look at but I don't want to speculate because it is better we make a comprehensive decision on foot of the advice we get," he said.

Asked again if that meant the jazz festival potentially not happening, Mr Martin said: "I don’t think we’re in that sort of phase quite yet so we’ll take it one step at a time."

Earlier in the day, also speaking in Cork, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the "expectation" was that the jazz festival would go ahead, but stopped short of actually confirming it will.

"I’m not going to make predictions. I think the expectation of course is that it will go ahead. What the Government needs to do is take on board public health advice and make sure we have up-to-date figures when we meet next Tuesday and then to make responsible decisions so that we can remove as many restrictions as we can on October 22," he said.

Mr Coveney added he thought there was a "strong likelihood there will be a significant easing of restrictions" on October 22.

"Whether it is a full easing of all restrictions that had been planned remains to be seen, or whether the Government decides to take a slightly more cautious approach, whereby we would remove restrictions but there may be some limitations to that – for example, whether we would require people to present Covid certs before they go and sit into a place with other people."

People will be given notice well in advance of October 22, he said.

A statement from drinks giant Diageo, the festival's host, said: “We are continuing to plan for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival 2021. We are aware that further announcements regarding restrictions are due to be released early next week. The health and safety of the public remains our absolute priority."