October 22 reopening: What are the changes, if they happen?

Doubts have emerged over the next phase of Covid-19 restrictions lifting this October 22.

The Government has said it cannot guarantee that all remaining restrictions will be lifted on the final date of the lockdown exit.

It comes after warnings from health officials about a concerning rise in hospitalisations and rising case numbers.

As of Thursday morning, there were 415 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 70 patients receiving treatment in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, there were 33 discharges from hospital and 58 new admissions.

Here is our Q&A on what changes are expected this October 22:

Is it 'Freedom Day' like Britain's announcement?

The Government has been careful not to say so. They are describing it as a "cautious" return to normality and not a major "Freedom Day" as seen in the UK. The Government has said that the rolling back of restrictions has been contingent on the stability of the virus and the uptake of the vaccine.

Just yesterday, the Taoiseach warned the Dáil that the pandemic had not gone away.

What restrictions are due to end?

Provided the virus remains under control, the majority of restrictions are going to be lifted.

These public health measures are to be replaced with "guidance and advice" from the Government.

A major change in public guidance is a relaxation of social distancing – a key message from the public health advice devised by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Another key feature being phased out is the requirement to wear masks outdoors and in private settings. From October 22, this will not be required.

Another major easing of restrictions surrounds the number of people able to attend outdoor and indoor events – from October 22, all limits on the numbers at events will be removed.

This also relates to civil and religious ceremonies like weddings, funerals, and communions, which can now go ahead without restrictions.

There will no longer be any limits on the number of people who can meet in private homes and gardens.

What about vaccination certs?

You will not need to show proof of vaccination for access to events from October 22. This also includes evidence of a Covid-19 negative test.

However, international travel will remain the exception to this, where a vaccination certificate or proof of negative Covid-19 test will be required.

What about nightclubs and the 11.30pm curfew?

From October 22, nightclubs will be allowed to reopen their doors – 18 months after public restrictions first forced their closure.

An 11.30pm deadline for pubs and restaurants – one of the last restrictions to be considered for removal will also come to an end.

Will there be any restrictions left after October 22?

An important public health measure that will remain is the requirement for people to self-isolate when experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19 and to contact their GP for a Covid test.

The mask mandate is also not completely finished. People will still be required to wear one in healthcare settings, on public transport, and when shopping at indoor retail.

And, as previously mentioned, there will still be Covid-19 restrictions in place for international travel regarding vaccine certs or proof of a negative Covid-19 test result.