2,066 new Covid cases with 26 deaths related to virus in last week

Health officials have confirmed that there have been 2,066 confirmed cases of Covid-19 today while there have been 26 deaths in the last week.

The number of deaths related to the virus are announced weekly following the cyber attack on the HSE.

It brings the total number of deaths from the virus to 5,306.

Some 408 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 69 are in ICU, the Department of Health said.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer has urged anyone who has not been vaccinated to get the jab.

Dr Ronan Glynn praised the uptake of the vaccine but said that around 370,000 people are not fully vaccinated.

“There has been fantastic uptake of COVID-19 vaccination over recent months,” he said.

“Unfortunately, there are still just under 300,000 adults who have not come forward for vaccination and a further 70,000 people have received just one dose of a two-dose schedule.

“The spread of disease in these 370,000 people is having a disproportionate impact on the profile of Covid-19 in our hospitals and intensive care units, with two out of every three people in intensive care not vaccinated.” Dr Glynn said that he understood that some people have concerns about the Covid vaccine “given the extent of misinformation that is circulating”.

The deputy CMO put forward these facts for people who have concerns.

All vaccines approved by the EMA and in use in Ireland are remarkably safe and effective against getting severe Covid-19.

The vaccine for Covid-19 cannot and will not give you Covid-19.

Covid-19 vaccines do not create or cause variants of the virus that causes Covid-19.

Covid-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way.

There is no evidence that Covid-19 vaccines affect fertility – in men or women.

Pregnant women with symptomatic Covid-19 may be more likely to be admitted to hospital, to need care in an ICU, and to die when compared with non-pregnant women. If you are pregnant, you should get a Covid-19 vaccine to protect yourself and your baby from the virus. You can do this at any stage of your pregnancy. If you have questions you should talk to your obstetrician, midwife or GP about the risks and benefits of getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

Incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland is high and rising. Those who are not vaccinated are at high risk of contracting this virus and becoming severely unwell. The single most important thing you can do to protect yourself from COvid-19 is to get vaccinated.

“Choosing to get vaccinated is an act of protection for yourself – it may save your life - but it is also an act of solidarity with others; the more of us that get vaccinated, the safer we all are," Dr Glynn added.

Today marks the second time since August that the daily case total has been more than 2,000.

October 8 saw 2,002 cases recorded while before that 2,051 cases were seen on August 25.

Earlier, the Taoiseach warned that Covid-19 has not gone away.

Micheál Martin said the country had seen a increase in the number of new cases over the last week, as well as an increase in hospital and ICU admissions.

“The pandemic has not gone away and it requires all of us to continue to be careful,” Mr Martin told the Dáil.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said today that the removal of Covid-19 restrictions will go ahead on October 22 unless there was “compelling evidence” not to do so.

However, the Taoiseach contradicted that later on Wednesday when he said he cannot guarantee society will reopen fully as planned on October 22.

Mr Martin said on Wednesday that a "very serious" presentation by health officials about a spike in cases, is "having an impact".

He said a meeting would be held next week with government and health officials on whether nightclubs and other indoor venues can reopen as planned.

Some of the restrictions that are due be lifted this month include:

requirements for physical distancing

requirements for mask wearing outdoors and in indoor private settings

limits on numbers at indoor and outdoor events and activities

restrictions on religious or civil ceremonies

limits on numbers that can meet in private homes/gardens

Having a digital Covid cert as a prerequisite for access to, or engagement in, any activities or events will no longer be required, with the exception of international travel.

Restrictions on high-risk activities will also be removed meaning nightclubs and casinos can begin to reopen.

Two main measures will remain in place which are the requirement for people to self-isolate if they have symptoms and people must continue to wear masks in healthcare settings, indoor retail and on public transport.