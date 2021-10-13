Removal of Covid restrictions will go ahead on October 22, says Coveney

Responding to concerns about rising positivity rates, the minister said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, senior Nphet members and civil servants were assessing the situation in hospitals, ICUs and in the community. File picture

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 14:14
Vivienne Clarke and Dominic McGrath

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said the removal of Covid-19 restrictions will go ahead on October 22 unless there was “compelling evidence” not to do so.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Mr Coveney said the Government would listen to advice from the experts before finalising any decision.

Responding to concerns about rising positivity rates, the minister said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, senior Nphet members and civil servants were assessing the situation in hospitals, ICUs and in the community.

“It is clear that this pandemic is not over. We still have a lot of Covid in the community”.

While the successful vaccination programme had provided a high level of protection, it did not mean that people could let down their guard, he warned.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach told the Dáil on Wednesday that people should not be complacent in the face of rising Covid-19 cases.

Micheál Martin said the country had seen an increase in the number of new cases over the past week, as well as an increase in hospital and ICU admissions.

On Tuesday, a further 1,466 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

There are 402 Covid-positive patients in hospital in Ireland, with 73 in intensive care, according to the latest figures.

"The pandemic has not gone away and it requires all of us to continue to be careful," Mr Martin said.

Ireland has among the highest rates of vaccine uptake in Europe, with more than 90% of adults fully vaccinated.

"We must still be vigilant and we must avoid complacency," Mr Martin told TDs.

"There are too many adults still unvaccinated."

