Minister for Health self-isolates after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is self-isolating with symptoms of Covid-19 after taking a Covid-19 test.

Mr Donnelly did not receive a positive result however he is working from home after experiencing mild symptoms.

The Health Minister said anyone who experiences symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate and contact their GP to arrange a Covid-19 test.

The Department of Health has needed to schedule a post-Budget press conference as a result which will now take place online tomorrow.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the department said the minister's symptoms were mild and that he immediately self-isolated before taking the Covid-19 test.

"The Department of Health’s Budget 2022 press conference is being rescheduled to tomorrow, Thursday October 14, and will now take place by video conference – an updated media notice will issue in due course.

