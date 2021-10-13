Minister for Health self-isolates after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms

Minister for Health self-isolates after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 14:34
Ciarán Sunderland

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is self-isolating with symptoms of Covid-19 after taking a Covid-19 test. 

Mr Donnelly did not receive a positive result however he is working from home after experiencing mild symptoms. 

The Health Minister said anyone who experiences symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate and contact their GP to arrange a Covid-19 test. 

The Department of Health has needed to schedule a post-Budget press conference as a result which will now take place online tomorrow. 

In a statement issued this afternoon, the department said the minister's symptoms were mild and that he immediately self-isolated before taking the Covid-19 test. 

"The Department of Health’s Budget 2022 press conference is being rescheduled to tomorrow, Thursday October 14, and will now take place by video conference – an updated media notice will issue in due course.

"Minister Donnelly has experienced mild symptoms of Covid-19. As per public health advice, Minister Donnelly immediately self-isolated and arranged a test which has returned a not-detected result.

"Minister Donnelly will continue to follow the public health advice (including working from home) and encourages anyone who experiences symptoms of Covid-19 to self-isolate and get tested straight away. You can arrange a test on www.hse.ie or by contacting your GP," the statement said. 

