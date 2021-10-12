What we can expect from Budget 2022

What we can expect from Budget 2022

Public expenditure minister Michael McGrath and finance minister Paschal Donohoe pictured yesterday after signing off on Budget 2022. Picture: Moya Nolan

Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 02:00
Aoife Moore, Paul Hosford, Elaine Loughlin, Daniel McConnell, and Jess Casey

Budget 2022 looks set to focus on easing the burdens of healthcare and childcare costs on working families.

Here is a breakdown of what we can expect when finance minister Paschal Donohoe and public expenditure minister Michael McGrath get to their feet this afternoon.

Health

  • €1bn in extra health spending next year;
  • More than €250m for a multi-year plan to tackle rising waiting lists;
  • Free GP care to be expanded to under-7s;
  • The threshold for the Drug Refund Scheme to fall from €114 to a flat €100.

Justice

  • 800 new gardaí putting the Government on track to meet its target of a 15,000-member force;
  • A 20% increase in the Garda Mountain Bike Unit to make policing more visible in cities and towns;
  • 400 new civilian Garda staff.

Social Welfare

  • A €5 increase in the State pension and all core welfare benefits;
  • The fuel allowance to rise by €5 to €33 per week, with more people qualifying as the criteria is to be changed;
  • The living alone allowance to rise by €3 per week;
  • The minimum wage to rise from €10.20 to €10.50 per hour;
  • Thousands more to qualify for carers allowance as earnings limits increase;
  • A €10 increase in the back-to-school clothing and footwear allowance;
  • Single-parent families and two-parent households will now have the same income threshold applied.

Education

  • More than 1,000 extra SNAs and more special education teachers;
  • An increase in the student grant for the first time in 10 years;
  • A reduction in the primary school pupil-teacher ratio from 25 to 24 students per teacher from next September.

Tourism

  • Almost €200m for the tourism and aviation sectors, including a €90m financial aid package to help restore air routes into Cork, Shannon, and Dublin airports.

Arts and Sport

  • A further live events support scheme totalling €25m;
  • A pilot Basic Income Guarantee Scheme for workers across the arts sector;
  • An extra 1.7m to ensure female GAA and camogie funding is equal to that of men's.

Childcare

  • €100m to help childcare providers retain staff and ease costs;
  • National Childcare scheme to be expanded to children up to the age of 15;
  • A new direct State investment into childcare services in exchange for guarantees of no fee increases for parents and improved pay and conditions for staff.

Taxation

  • No increases in income tax or PRSI, but the threshold for entering the tax net will be raised;
  • 50c added to the price of a packet of 20 cigarettes;
  • €1.50 added to the cost of a tank of diesel.

Housing

  • A €4bn investment in housing, including a capital budget of €2.6bn;
  • €194m in funding for homeless services;
  • €18m for Traveller-specific accommodation schemes;
  • Increases in rent supplement and home assistance payments;
  • New tax to encourage the “activation” of vacant lands to ward against land hoarding.

Michael McGrath rules out Budget day splurge despite €7bn fall in deficit 

