What we can expect from Budget 2022

Budget 2022 looks set to focus on easing the burdens of healthcare and childcare costs on working families.
Here is a breakdown of what we can expect when finance minister Paschal Donohoe and public expenditure minister Michael McGrath get to their feet this afternoon.
- €1bn in extra health spending next year;
- More than €250m for a multi-year plan to tackle rising waiting lists;
- Free GP care to be expanded to under-7s;
- The threshold for the Drug Refund Scheme to fall from €114 to a flat €100.
- 800 new gardaí putting the Government on track to meet its target of a 15,000-member force;
- A 20% increase in the Garda Mountain Bike Unit to make policing more visible in cities and towns;
- 400 new civilian Garda staff.
- A €5 increase in the State pension and all core welfare benefits;
- The fuel allowance to rise by €5 to €33 per week, with more people qualifying as the criteria is to be changed;
- The living alone allowance to rise by €3 per week;
- The minimum wage to rise from €10.20 to €10.50 per hour;
- Thousands more to qualify for carers allowance as earnings limits increase;
- A €10 increase in the back-to-school clothing and footwear allowance;
- Single-parent families and two-parent households will now have the same income threshold applied.
- More than 1,000 extra SNAs and more special education teachers;
- An increase in the student grant for the first time in 10 years;
- A reduction in the primary school pupil-teacher ratio from 25 to 24 students per teacher from next September.
- Almost €200m for the tourism and aviation sectors, including a €90m financial aid package to help restore air routes into Cork, Shannon, and Dublin airports.
- A further live events support scheme totalling €25m;
- A pilot Basic Income Guarantee Scheme for workers across the arts sector;
- An extra 1.7m to ensure female GAA and camogie funding is equal to that of men's.
- €100m to help childcare providers retain staff and ease costs;
- National Childcare scheme to be expanded to children up to the age of 15;
- A new direct State investment into childcare services in exchange for guarantees of no fee increases for parents and improved pay and conditions for staff.
- No increases in income tax or PRSI, but the threshold for entering the tax net will be raised;
- 50c added to the price of a packet of 20 cigarettes;
- €1.50 added to the cost of a tank of diesel.
- A €4bn investment in housing, including a capital budget of €2.6bn;
- €194m in funding for homeless services;
- €18m for Traveller-specific accommodation schemes;
- Increases in rent supplement and home assistance payments;
- New tax to encourage the “activation” of vacant lands to ward against land hoarding.