Brigid O'Hora – navigating life as a family of five

When Brigid O'Hora and her partner Gideon found out they were expecting their first child in 2016 – the scan revealed not one, but three heartbeats.

As parents of soon-to-be five-year-old triplets, she and Gideon have an especially pronounced experience of the challenges of raising children, managing a career and trying to attain home ownership in Irish society.

"We've been put in an extraordinary situation and had to completely change our lives," explains Brigid.

The family of five currently lives in Kildare town and the three children have just started primary school. Gideon, originally from Cornwall, is a skilled craftsman, and Brigid is a trained sommelier with her own business – Virtual Vineyards.

"I am trained as a sommelier and I have worked in it for years. My goal was to end up in a teaching job, which I had in 2016. I was working lecturing and studying for my master's in hospitality management then I fell pregnant – then I found out it was three.

"I was obviously in major shock, and we knew on day one we had to move house – we were in a two-bed townhouse in Kilmainham. I just rang my family and said: 'What am I going to do?'" explains Brigid.

The soon-to-be family of five was inundated with every baby accoutrement and accessory needed for those early years.

"My partner Gideon was shocked – the generosity of Irish people is astounding. We got six maxi cosis – I had to give three away, eight Moses baskets and we had a full room full of clothes before they were even born. They were dressed up until they were two from all of this. You become very humble," says Brigid.

Reality of childcare kicked in

But what happened after the newborn days had passed and the reality of childcare, and the cost of it, kicked in is an experience known to every family in Ireland.

"It was obscene, the idea of me getting back to work. I only got the six months maternity benefit from the State and I didn't get any from employers," says Brigid.

After her maternity benefit ended, the triplets were only four months of age, and she had to come up with a plan to stay at home to care for them. As a result, Brigid believes for mothers in situations where there are multiples or an ill child or whatever difficulty, that there should be a review of an extended benefit period.

But even months later when the triplets reached a year old, when the calculation between Brigid's salary and the cost of crèche was done, childcare was still not a viable option.

"The childcare would have been €35,000 a year. With me working a full-time post of 40 hours and then the inevitable over time, they'd have to be in from early morning until late evening.

A total of 90% of my wages would have gone to childcare, and that's as a lecturer, it wasn't even an option for me to go to work."

"And I'd worked hard to get where I was in my career and I had to finish my thesis," she adds.

Eighteen months postpartum, she describes herself as feeling "really low", but she doesn't believe this is a feeling exclusive to her.

"We need to be really aware of women's mental health after they've had a baby and in the years after that. Many mums have left work, their whole life has changed and they can't see friends or colleagues the way they used to.

"There needs to be some system set up. The amount of women I've heard of who are struggling with small children. My partner is wonderful but it's the way the system is set up – it's for men to go out to work," says Brigid.

With State maternity benefit finishing after six months postpartum and the cost of childcare coming in at on average €1,000 a month for one child, before the 15 free ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) hours kick in at about three years of age, Brigid believes something needs to be done to address the situation.

Picture: Moya Nolan

"I think much greater understanding is needed across the board about the early years. It's not realistic for some women to go back to work after six months at all," says Brigid.

In her own situation, she started working in a restaurant at night when her children were between two and three years of age. She could work until 1am and then go home to bed, only to be up for 6.30am.

"I'm lucky I had an option to work in a restaurant and get tips but boy did that play havoc with my self-esteem when I had worked so hard in college and for my career. But I had to get myself back out there," says Brigid.

Getting mortgage approval

Another part of the reasoning behind the evening work was the reality of getting mortgage approval as a family of five.

Paying creche fees for three children would have taken a sizeable chunk out of their application and one mortgage broker told the couple the European Central Bank counted each child as costing €750 a month to care for.

"I'm highly educated, my partner is a very skilled tradesperson but if I can't work or can only earn a small amount as my children are not independent, what are couples to do?

There needs to be some sort of help-to-buy scheme where one parent is at home and can't go to work be that if there are multiples, or if there is a sick child – the not the run-of-the-mill cases."

The couple are currently renting and looking to get mortgage approval and with the children in school until 1.40pm, Brigid is using her time to run her business and tend to her large social media following.

"I had to wait until they were in big school to do this. I think every parent gets it," says Brigid.

"But overall, I think there definitely needs to be more mental health support and more financial support for parents," she adds.