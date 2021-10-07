Travel company Joe Walsh Tours reopens six months after ceasing trading

Six months after ceasing trade, Ireland’s oldest and largest travel agent and tour operator is set to reopen.

Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd, trading under a number of different brand names, shut its doors in April of this year as a result of the pandemic and said it was unable to fulfil its obligations to customers.

KPMG were appointed liquidators of the company, who put the business back up for sale in May.

The company had a bond in place to cover all passengers who had booked package trips.

Following an extensive sales process, David Walsh, who had been involved in running the firm prior to its closure, announced he has acquired the business and certain assets of Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd including the Joe Walsh Tours brand.

Other brands purchased as part of the arrangement include Pilgrimages Abroad & Concorde Travel.

“We are delighted to announce the re-opening of Joe Walsh Tours," a spokesman said.

"Parishes, group leaders, dioceses and special interest groups around Ireland have repeatedly voiced their need for the assistance of a specialist licensed and bonded group travel company, when co-ordinating foreign group travel and we are ready to facilitate these groups."

The Commission for Aviation Regulation is still in the process of refunding all former customers of Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd who were due to depart from the Republic of Ireland.

Joe Walsh Tours was founded in 1961 by Co Down native Joe Walsh, and became well known for specialised tours to pilgrimage destinations.

Prior to the pandemic, the company had offices in the UK, Europe, and the US and employed more than 100 people.