Joe Walsh Tours closes after 60 years in operation

Joe Walsh Tours, one of Ireland's oldest and best-known travel agents, has announced it is closed for business.

A statement issued by the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) said, Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd, which traded under ten different brand names including Joe Walsh Tours,

is "unable to fulfil its obligations to customers" and has ceased trading.

The CAR said: "The Commission operates a consumer protection scheme and, if you find you are out of pocket, you may be covered by this scheme."

"The Commission also operates a Refund Credit Note Scheme. You may be covered by this scheme if your holiday has been cancelled due to Covid-19 and you have yet to receive a refund from Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd."

Joe Walsh Tours was founded in 1961 by Joe Walsh, a native of Co Down, who began offering affordable package holidays in Ireland.

The company grew into one of Ireland’s biggest travel agents, specialising in tours to pilgrimage destinations such as Lourdes, as well as escorted tours, including through the use of chartered aircraft.

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, the travel agent employed more than 100 people with offices across the EU, UK and US.

The company is now run by Mr Walsh's sons Barry and David Walsh.