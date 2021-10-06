President Higgins calls out 'heinous' sex abuse in Defence Forces

President Michael D Higgins has said it's “heinous” that some male Defence Forces personnel used their positions of power to sexually abuse lower-ranking female colleagues.

He's also expressed serious concern about so many people leaving the country's military for better-paid jobs in the private sector.

The president made the remarks in his capacity as Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces during an address to the PDForra conference in Killarney.

He expressed concern for the welfare of the women “who so bravely told their stories” of sexual harassment, exclusion and bullying within the Defence Forces in the recent RTÉ Women of Honour documentary.

“There can be no doubt that the degrading, discriminatory and sometimes violent treatment meted out to female members, or indeed any member of the Defence Forces is shameful, besmirching not only the history of our Defence Forces, but the history of a nation that claims to be a democracy,” the president said.

“Such actions, too, become all the more heinous when rank is abused. We should be well aware now what horrific consequences can unfold when any member of a society or organisation seems to assert that they are holders of some superior rights or entitlements, such as would confer immunity from the laws of the State,” he said.

President Higgins welcomed that an independent review is being set up by Minister for Defence Simon Coveney, which will allow serving and former members of the Defence Forces to talk about their experiences of unacceptable behaviour in the workplace.

Mr Coveney said the Department of Defence has asked the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre to provide assistance for those who had been sexually abused. He has also set up a confidential contact line for victims.

Mr Coveney said the perpetrators of abuse would be held to account and files on their cases will be sent to gardaí to follow up.

Meanwhile, President Higgins revealed it was “a matter of greatest concern” to him that large numbers of personnel continue to bail out of the country's military for better pay elsewhere.

“The importance of your work and the positive impact which it has in this country and beyond our shores must be valued, recognised and supported,” he said.