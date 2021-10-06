PDForra: Allow our members to join Irish Congress of Trade Unions

PDForra: Allow our members to join Irish Congress of Trade Unions

Kevin Callanan, ICTU, who was the guest speaker at the PDForra conference at the INEC, Killarney, Co Kerry. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 19:03
Sean O’Riordan, Defence Correspondent

PDForra members “are not a bunch of Red anarchists determined to bring down the State at all costs” just because they've asked for affiliation to the union umbrella body, Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).

That's the view of PDForra general secretary Gerard Guinan, who told delegates attending the association's annual conference that ordinary workers and trade unionists have shown themselves to be far more responsible in terms of the economic affairs of this country than the captains of industry and those that purport to know what’s best for his members.

Former Defence Forces Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellett previously stated that if PDForra's affiliation wish was granted it could compromise State security, even though the association's members have repeatedly stated they'd never take strike action.

Joe Biden's opinion on unions was even used in debate when PDForra president Mark Keane quoted from a speech the US president gave last March.

“Mr Biden said unions put power in the hands of workers, they give you a stronger voice, for your health, your safety, higher wages, protection from discrimination and sexual harassment. Let me be really clear, it’s not up to me to decide whether anyone should join a union, it’s not up to the employer to decide that either," said Mr Keane.

The choice to join a union is up to the workers so make your voice heard.” 

Mr Guinan urged Minister for Defence Simon Coveney to allow PDForra to affiliate with ICTU in advance of next year’s pay talks.

He said that despite what others may say, affiliation was not about being unionised or the right to strike, which his association has reassured military management and the minister will not happen; “it’s about being able to influence pay negotiations in some manner”. 

PDForra is also against a pay review body which has been set up by Mr Coveney.

“Despite our calls for someone to show us how a pay review body would better serve our members, nobody has provided any evidence that this would be the case. In fact, a similar type body for the British armed forces shows the futility of establishing such a body as it is also linked to public sector pay policy,” said Mr Guinan.

He added that the Government's failure to allow PDForra to affiliate “is frustrating enlisted personnel, as they believe that they are not being listened to”. 

Defence members 'do not have confidence' in reporting sexual assault to military authorities

Defence Forces
