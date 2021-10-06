Defence members 'do not have confidence' in reporting sexual assault to military authorities

Former and serving members of the Defence Forces do not have confidence in reporting sexual assaults to the military authorities, according to the PDForra, which wants a “robust system put in place” to deal with the perpetrators and help their victims.

That's the view of its 6,500-strong membership following the harrowing revelations in the RTÉ documentary Women of Honour disclosed by former female military personnel who saw no little or no action when they made complaints of sexual harassment.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney has appointed Raiseaconcern to act as confidential contact to assist former and serving Defence Forces members who make allegations of bullying, harassment, sexual harassment, or discrimination.

Retired army captain Diane Byrne, who is involved with the Women of Honour group, said members are “generally pleased” with the announcement made by Mr Coveney of the appointment of a confidential contact person for people who have been bullied, harassed, or abused within the Defence Forces.

'A lot of emotion'

She told RTÉ radio’s News at One that “a lot of emotion” had been raised following a documentary on such incidents and it was important that supports were in place for those who had been affected.

However, she said they were concerned because they were not aware of the organisation Raiseaconcern who will operate the confidential contact service. Ms Byrne said that they had not been consulted in advance about Raiseaconcern.

“The most important thing is that people who need help will get it,” she added.

PDForra president Mark Keane told Mr Coveney that until there's a robust system operating within the Defence Forces to investigate and, importantly, sanction those involved, victims won't report such crimes.

“And we, as their representatives, will continue to advise them to go outside the organisation to get the help they need. There is no place in our Defence Forces for this type of treatment and we want it stopped,” said Mr Keane.

He said the victims had come forward only because they feel empowered now as they're no longer serving with the Defence Forces.

“I think we can all appreciate it takes great strength and determination for these women to come forward to highlight the situations they faced while serving the State,” he said.

Nobody who has or is serving within the Defence Forces has any confidence in the reporting mechanisms available to them to address this behaviour.”

Mr Keane said not having proper mechanisms to deal with this had been highlighted continually by his association.

“Minister, the system is broken, we have asked the military and the Department of Defence to fix it, but nothing has changed,” he told Mr Coveney.

PDForra general secretary Gerard Guinan acknowledged the hurt and injury visited upon female members of the Defence Forces in his speech.

“I can, without fear of contradiction, state the incidents described and the attempts to brush them under the carpet are disgraceful and condemned by our membership. The current rage that prevails amongst all right-thinking personnel mustn't be allowed to diminish through the passage of time or the operation of review groups and consultative processes. We have seen these come and go without real change,” Mr Guinan said.

He said the Government must use the momentum generated by these brave women to make the Defence Forces a better place for their comrades.

“They must feel that they have a place of work that ensures human dignity that treats them with respect and encourages full participation in all aspects of society, including the defence of the State,” Mr Guinan said.

He “implored” all PDForra members to co-operate with any review group that is established and to give a full and frank account of their experiences in order to ensure that nobody has to suffer these injustices into the future.