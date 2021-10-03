Bord Gáis boss: 'No vulnerable customer should be cut off'

Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 19:35
Pádraig Hoare

No vulnerable customer should be cut off due to the circumstances that they find themselves in, the boss of one of the country's biggest utility firms has said.

Managing director of Bord Gáis Energy, Dave Kirwan, was speaking after a plea from St Vincent De Paul (SVP) that a moratorium on cutting off customers be in place this winter, as bills soar due to wholesale energy costs rising across globally.

Customers of utility firms such as Electric Ireland have been dismayed in recent days with steep hikes in bills being announced. 

Consumer comparison and information website Bonkers estimated that Electric Ireland move to hike the price of its electricity by 9.3% and the price of its gas by 7% from  November will impact around 1.1 million electricity customers and 145,000 gas customers.

There have been over 30 price hike announcements from Irish energy suppliers since the start of the year, with some suppliers raising prices several times, Bonkers said.

Charities such as SVP have warned that the steep rise in bills will leave vulnerable families without heat or power in the winter months. 

Some families on low incomes "will be having their own blackouts, cause they simply can’t afford to turn on the heat or the lights", SVP head of policy Tricia Kielthy said.

Mr Kirwan, speaking to RTÉ Radio 1's This Week programme, said his firm would meet with the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and bodies such as SVP to discuss protecting vulnerable customers.

"We are attending a meeting this week planned with the regulator and agencies such as SVP, to examine the particular circumstances this winter. We have down the years engaged in disconnection moratoriums, most recently in Covid, and we will absolutely play our part.

“The key thing here is no vulnerable customer should be shut off from energy due to the circumstances that they find themselves in. We never cut vulnerable customers off when they are in conversation with us through the routine policies.

“This winter particularly, we are meeting the regulator to discuss the circumstances, and steps will be taken, I am pretty sure, to protect customers," he said.

Consumers see bills increase by as much as €805 as 'energy crisis' worsens

