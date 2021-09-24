Injunction sought against Simon Coveney over treatment of Jadotville siege soldiers

An independent senator has sought a High Court injunction against Defence Minister Simon Coveney over the treatment of those who served in the Siege of Jadotville.

Senator Gerard Craughwell alongside Leo Quinlan, a retired Commandant in the Irish Defence Forces, and son of Jadotville Comdt Pat Quinlan, submitted papers for a judicial review against the Mr Coveney and the Defence Forces.

Mr Craughwell and Mr Quinlan have taken issue with the establishment of a Military Board (Medals Board) to action the recommendations of the Independent Review Group set up to examine the events surrounding the Siege of Jadotville.

The siege, which took place in 1961 in the Congo saw Comdt Patrick Quinlan and his men in 'A' company ambushed and held captive while on a peacekeeping mission. None of the men were killed and were released after just over a month.

According to court documents the men who returned were "treated appallingly" and "shunned and made believe their efforts had brought shame on the Defence Forces".

This has been formally recognised by Simon Coveney who acknowledged "the deeply unsettling aftermath of Jadotville: the vilification, the whisper campaigns... and abandonment" of the men involved.

The Independent Review Group submitted a report in June this year, stating that "a medal process be initiated, without delay, for the consideration of the recommendation for the posthumous award of the Distinguished Service Medal for Comdt Pat Quinlan".

The independent review group advised that no other member of the Defence Forces involved in Jadotville be considered for any awards.

Mr Coveney later announced a "medals board" be set up to action the award. Mr Craughwell and Mr Quinlan's injunction is to prevent the setting up of a medals board without appropriate regulations and transparency around how such a board would operate.

"It is deeply regrettable that we have been forced into this action by a cold and heartless military," Mr Craughwell said.

"If this medals board is being set up based on recommendations of the independent review group, if they can make a submission then we want to make a submission to the same board."

The next appearance in the High Court is due next month and it is expected the review will last a number of days.