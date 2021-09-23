'Blind-eye' not being turned to Covid in schools, says Education Minister

The Minister for Education has refuted claims that a “blind-eye” is being turned on Covid-19 transmission in schools.

Norma Foley appeared in the Dáíl this Thursday morning, facing questions from opposition TDs as part of priority questions. Her appearance follows the announcement on Wednesday afternoon that significant changes to the contact tracing protocol for schools are to come into effect from Monday.

From September 27, primary school students will no longer have to self-isolate if they don’t have symptoms after being identified as a close contact of a positive case in schools. Children identified as “household” close contacts will still have to isolate themselves, as will students who have symptoms of Covid-19.

This Thursday in the Dáil, Paul Murphy, People Before Profit/Solidarity TD, said the change of testing policy "does not make sense."

“If you have a situation where a child goes to a birthday party for half an hour, they are counted as a close contact and have to be tested.”

“Alternatively, if they're in school for a week in the same pod as another child all day, every day for a week, now all of a sudden they don't count as a close contact.”

It's hard to avoid the conclusion that this is a kind of ‘hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil’ approach, that if we don't test children, then we won't see just how widely Covid is running through our schools.

Parents' lives shouldn’t be made more difficult in getting their children tested, he said.

“But the idea that we just turn a blind eye to Covid transmission in the schools and treat them as some sort of magical place where transmission doesn’t happen just doesn’t make any sense.”

Minister Foley refuted his claims, saying that there was “absolutely no question of turning a blind eye to anything in our schools."

“I want to be very clear that all the protection measures recommended by public health are currently in our schools, and remain in our schools, despite what might be happening in wider society.”

The policy change on contact tracing and testing recommended on Wednesday has been offered by the “best medical experts”, including Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), according to the Minister.

They have collectively reviewed all population data in terms of children under the age of 13, she added.

“It is their expert view that the reopening of schools has not led to an increase of Covid-19 among school-going children or more widely across the population.” It is also their view that the positivity level amongst children under the age of 13 was at 15% before schools went back, but that it is now at 5%, she added.

“So these measures have been introduced on foot of expert data analysis, and the advice from the CMO and Nphet.”