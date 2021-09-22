Covid-19: Drop in hospitalisations, 60% of those in ICU are unvaccinated

There were 272 patients with Covid-19 in hospital this morning. File Picture: PA

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 11:05
Steven Heaney

The overall number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 is continuing to decrease and the majority of those intensive care are unvaccinated, the head of the HSE has said.

As of this morning, there were 272 patients with the virus in hospital - a decrease of 14 from yesterday’s total. 

On Monday, there were 297 patients hospitalised.

In a tweet this morning, HSE CEO Paul Reid said that 60% of the cases in ICU were aged over the age of 50, and the remaining 40% were aged between 19 and 49.

However, Mr Reid said it was “striking” that among those with Covid-19 being treated in ICU, 60% were unvaccinated.

According to the latest available statistics, 91% of Irish adults over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 - the highest total in the European Union.

93% of adults have had at least one vaccine dose, and among those aged 16 and over, 90.3% are now fully vaccinated. 

Among those aged 12 and over, 90.4% have had one vaccine dose.

Echoing chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan's remarks on Tuesday evening, Mr Reid urged anyone who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to come forward for a jab.

"60% of cases in ICU are non vaccinated," Mr Reid said. 

"This is striking when only 9% of adults haven't been fully vaccinated. Vaccinations do protect stronger."

Speaking last night, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Tony Holohan said vaccines were providing "very effective protection from severe illness" and had "fundamentally changed the risk profile of Covid-19 in Ireland."

"If you are fully protected through vaccination, then you can have confidence that your vaccination, and your continued adherence to the public health advice appropriate to each environment, is the best way you can protect yourself from Covid-19," he said. 

"It is important that all of us receive our Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to us.

Dr Holohan was speaking as a further 1,423 cases were confirmed by officials at the Department of Health.

The CMO urged anyone displaying cold or flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose, to self-isolate immediately. 

"Please do not meet up with others or attend events, work or school. Arrange a PCR test through the HSE as soon as possible," he said. 

Covid rates declining – but remain high among children 

