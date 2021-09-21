CMO says vaccines are providing 'very effective protection' as 1,423 new Covid cases recorded

The Chief Medical Officer says that vaccines are providing "very effective protection" from severe illness and had "fundamentally changed the risk profile of Covid-19 in Ireland".

"It is important that all of us receive our COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to us," Dr Tony Holohan said.

Dr Holohan's statement comes as the Department of Health confirms 1,706 new cases of Covid-19.

There are 286 people being treated in hospital, this is down 11 on yesterday's figures.

The number of patients being cared for in intensive care units remains unchanged at 63.

The latest figures show Monaghan, Donegal, Louth and Carlow have the highest 14-day incidence rates in the country.

More than a third of 12 to 15-year-olds have not been registered for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The HSE says 64% of this age group are signed up, compared to 78% of 16 and 17-year-olds.

Meanwhile, 86% of 18 to 29-year-olds have registered.

Dr Holohan added: "If you display cold or flu-like symptoms like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose, self-isolate immediately. Please do not meet up with others or attend events, work or school. Arrange a PCR test through the HSE as soon as possible."

In the North, a further 1,145 new coronavirus cases are being reported by the Department of Health.

There have been four additional Covid related deaths.

Of the new cases, 384 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals, with 32 in ICU.