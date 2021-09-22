Covid rates declining – but remain high among children 

The overall rate of Covid-19 infection here is continuing to decline, according to the latest figures, although the number of cases among children remains high.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has updated the 14-day incidence rate to 390.8 cases per 100,000 of population. That was at 493.5 at the start of September.

The rate of infection across the six counties in Munster is even lower as the situation continues to improve.

In Cork 1,522 new cases were identified in the last two weeks with a rate of 280.4. In Limerick, just 695 new cases were found, with a rate of 356.6. The rate of infection in Kerry has dropped to 319.6 and to 284.5 in Tipperary. In Waterford, the rate of infection is now 270.3.

Between September 6 and 19, the age group with the highest number of infections was children aged between five and 12. A total of 4,170 cases were found in this group, including six who were hospitalised, with some requiring ICU care. There were 1,305 cases in children under four.

New infections among over-65s declined

The number of new infections among over-65s declined, with 1,277 new cases identified compared to 1,710 in the two weeks to the start of September.

Among teenagers, the number of new cases, at 1,818, was significantly lower compared to the 3,184 new cases during mid to late August.

Overall, the median age of those infected is 25, although the oldest person is 103.

This comes as the Chief Medical Officer has called on any unvaccinated people to consider getting the shot. “Once again today, we see more elements of our society and economy reopen,” Dr Tony Holohan said.

If you are fully protected through vaccination, then you can have confidence that your vaccination, and your continued adherence to the public health advice appropriate to each environment, is the best way you can protect yourself from Covid-19.”

Ireland now has the highest vaccination rate in the EU with over 90% of over-16s vaccinated. Dr Holohan said: “Covid-19 vaccines are providing very effective protection from severe illness and have fundamentally changed the risk profile of Covid-19 in Ireland.”

He called on the remaining unvaccinated people to take up the offer, saying: “It is important that all of us receive our Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to us.”

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 1,423 new cases of Covid-19. There were 286 Covid patients in hospital, including 63 in ICUs.