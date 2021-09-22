Over 400 Covid cases linked to school outbreaks last week

There were 90 outbreaks of Covid-19 recorded in schools last week, more than double the number recorded the week prior.

The latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows over 400 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were linked to outbreaks in schools in the week to Sunday.

This compares to 40 outbreaks reported the previous week, with 191 linked cases.

An outbreak is defined as two or more linked cases of Covid-19.

The vast majority of outbreaks occurred in primary schools at 78, while 11 outbreaks occurred in secondary schools. One outbreak occurred in a special education school.

Nine outbreaks were reported in childcare facilities with 33 confirmed linked cases.

An outbreak in a university in the east of the country was also recorded, with seven associated cases of Covid-19 confirmed.

Last week, the HSE said some 10,000 children are out of school on any given day as a result of guidelines that require close contacts to restrict their movements.

Vaccinated children are currently exempt from the requirement, but at present, only children aged 12 and over can receive a Covid-19 jab.

Health officials are currently discussing plans to extend this to unvaccinated children who are close contacts but are not showing symptoms despite a rise in school outbreaks.

Workplace outbreaks

In the week before a mass return of workers to offices across the country, 13 outbreaks occurred in workplace settings with 37 confirmed linked cases last week.

This is down on the 16 outbreaks recorded the week previously.

Three workplace outbreaks occurred in the construction sector, one in food production and processing and eight in other workplace types including emergency services and office settings.

There were also five outbreaks related to retail outlets with 14 confirmed linked cases.

The number of outbreaks in nursing homes is on the decline, with four outbreaks recorded last week.

Just under 50 cases of Covid-19 were linked to outbreaks in nursing homes in the week to Sunday.