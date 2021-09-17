Irishman gathering America's Cup bids says Ireland must win on its own merits 

The Irishman gathering bids to host the massive America’s Cup yacht race has insisted that if Ireland is to win, it will have to do so on its own merits.

Stewart Hosford, chief executive of London-based sports management business Origin Sports Group, rejected suggestions his involvement could give Ireland an unfair advantage.

And he dismissed as irrelevant the fact he knows Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, who has championed Ireland’s bid for the race to be staged in Cork Harbour.

Mr Hosford confirmed that his father was personal friends with Simon Coveney’s late father, Hugh, but said while he also knows Simon Coveney, they rarely meet socially.

“My job is to find a venue for this event,” he said. “Origin has been contracted to seek out host venues, to help them with their bids, and then to help them present their bids.

The New Zealanders want to give the Irish the opportunity to give this their best shot. They want to engage, to understand the concerns of the Irish Government, and to establish what they need.

“They still want them to be part of the process, if they want to be part of the process. And we are standing by and willing to help.

“I’m a proud Irish man, and I’m a proud Cork man. Professionally, my job is to get the best bid, and it’s my job to help. But if Ireland wants to win this bid, it has to win it on its own merits.”

A cost-benefit analysis has suggested it could cost Ireland up to €150m to host the race but that it could be worth up to €500m to the economy.

On Monday, it was reported that Ireland was in pole position, ahead of Spain and Saudi Arabia, to be chosen as the preferred bidder.

Political controversy

But amid the political controversy surrounding the Katherine Zappone affair, the vote of confidence in Mr Coveney, and concerns over the cost to the State of underwriting the event, the Government said on Wednesday it would need up to six months to conduct due diligence on the bid, a move which it was felt would put Ireland's bid out of contention.

But on Thursday, the Kiwis announced an extension of the venue selection process, putting Ireland’s bid back in the running – at least in the short term.

It is understood that Origin Sports Group has now written to the Government requesting a meeting to progress with Ireland.

It is understood that Ireland, along with other bidders, has been offered access to a team of international sports management experts, some of whom have been involved in the organisation of major events including the Olympics, the Invictus Games and various world cups, to provide any assistance and support that might be required.