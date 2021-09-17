Man, 50s, killed after car collides with ditch in Meath

Gardaí in Meath are investigating a single-vehicle road traffic crash in which a man was killed.

The accident occurred on the M3 in Dunshaughlin in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after 1am, gardaí received report that a car had veered off the road and hit a ditch between Junction 5 and Junction 6 southbound.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his 50s, died during the collision.

The road is currently closed between Junctions 5 and 6 while garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions remain in place.

The man's body has now been removed from the scene.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak to any road users who were travelling on the M3 between Navan and Dunboyne last night between 12.30am and 1.20am and who may have dashcam footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident has been asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.