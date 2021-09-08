1,545 Covid cases confirmed with 43 deaths as Health Minister announces booster jabs

Public Health Officials have confirmed 1,545 cases of Covid-19.

335 patients are receiving treatment in hospital for Covid-19 of which 56 are in intensive care and continuing the recent fall in hospitalisation in the latest wave of coronavirus infection.

There have been 43 new Covid-related deaths identified by health authorities in the latest weekly update bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 5,155.

In total, 359,420 cases of the coronavirus have been identified since the pandemic began although all case data is subject to future validation.

Infection falling

Speaking about the latest reported Covid-19 data, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) from the Department of Health, said: “Overall the incidence of Covid-19 infection is declining across the country, the five-day moving average is 1,407 and we see a stabilisation of ICU and hospital admissions.

"Incidence of Covid-19 in adolescents and young adults is falling significantly and we are seeing early encouraging signs that the rate of infection plateauing in children of school going age.

Nphet will continue to monitor this trend over the coming weeks.

"Vaccination continues to offer the best protection against the most severe effects of COVID-19 including hospitalisation and death.

"Anyone yet to avail of vaccination is strongly encouraged to do so. Local vaccination sites are available on hse.ie."

Booster jabs announced

It comes as vaccine booster shots will be given to nursing home residents and those over 80 in the coming weeks, the Health Minister has announced.

Stephen Donnelly today announced the update to Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme after advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC). The changes have been endorsed by CMO Dr Tony Holohan.

NIAC has recommended a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine (irrespective of whether the first dose was an mRNA vaccine) for residents aged 65 and older living in Long Term Residential Care Facilities and for those aged 80 years and older living in the community.

Timeline expected

It is understood the process will begin before the end of this month or early next month.

The booster can, however, only be given a minimum of six months after the original dose.

A statement said that NIAC had "considered the emerging evidence relating to decreasing immunity, vaccine effectiveness of a booster dose against the Delta variant of Covid-19 in protecting against serious disease including hospitalisations, ICU admissions and death" when recommending the boosters.

Minister Donnelly said: “Once again this week, we have seen some of the necessary public health restrictions eased thanks to the enormous efforts the Irish people have made to continue to follow the public health advice and, in particular in relation to our amazing levels of vaccine uptake.

"Vaccination remains our pathway out of this pandemic, and as with the earlier phases of our vaccination programme, this update to the programme ensures that we continue to prioritise our most at risk loved ones from the risks posed by Covid-19.

"I am aware that operationalising these updates to our vaccination programme will take a short period of time.

"I will continue to work with my Department, the HSE and the High-Level Task Force to implement these recommendations as safely and efficiently as possible.”