DUP leader warns PSNI chief of ‘drastic loss of confidence’ in policing in Northern Ireland

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has warned the PSNI chief constable that there has been a “drastic loss of confidence” in policing in Northern Ireland.

A DUP delegation met with Simon Byrne following controversy over the publication of a review of policing operations in south Armagh.

Mr Byrne launched the report on Tuesday which contained 50 recommendations, including closing down the heavily fortified Crossmaglen police station, closer working relations with An Garda Siochana and exploring the relocation of memorials to fallen officers.

But it has led to a furious backlash from unionist politicians, some of whom have called on the chief constable to resign.

While not directly calling for Mr Byrne to stand down, Jeffrey said if he could not “restore confidence in policing” then his position would be unsustainable.

But the chief constable has insisted he has no intention of resigning, and has stated it had always been his intention that some of the recommendations of the review would not be progressed.

Following his meeting with Mr Byrne, Mr Donaldson said: “This is the latest in a series of events and incidents that have occurred that, in our view, have seriously undermined confidence, mainly in the unionist community it has to be said. That is not a sustainable position.

“We support policing and the rule of law, but we are deeply concerned by the loss of confidence in policing in the communities that we represent.

Simon Byrne Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (David Young/PA)

“We’ve made that clear to the chief constable we can’t continue like this. We can’t continue in a situation where every other week we’re facing yet another crisis, another debacle which eats away, undermines the confidence of people, ordinary people, law-abiding people, in the way that Northern Ireland is policed. That’s a situation that cannot pertain.

“In our opinion, there is a drastic loss of confidence in policing, in the fairness and impartiality of policing. That needs urgently to be addressed.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell added: “Either he begins the process of restoring the confidence that he has completely lost or he has to go.”

“If the chief constable cannot restore the confidence of people in respect of not only of this report but in terms of the wider aspects of policing, then I don’t see how the chief constable’s position in those circumstances is sustainable and we have made that clear to him,” Mr Donaldson said.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (centre), alongside Paula Bradley, Gregory Campbell, speaks to media after meeting PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne at PSNI HQ in Belfast (David Young/PA)

But, speaking to the media after he had briefed his oversight body, the Policing Board, on the review report, Mr Byrne said: “We are not, nor were we proposing to remove memorials from any current part of the police estate.

"We will have to find a remedy, however, to the removal of artifacts and memorials when it is time to close Crossmaglen police station.

“The way the report has been interpreted in some regards has caused controversy, but I do not propose to stand aside from my commitment to make sure that policing across this country continues to improve and we are the best we can be in terms of policing in communities.”

The chief constable added: “I am supported by a strong and experienced senior team. We debated this report on two occasions, we went through the recommendations. I have been very clear that certain parts of the report were ruled out from the get-go.”

During his earlier appearance before the Policing Board, Mr Byrne said he needed to “clarify” that the proposal to relocate memorials to murdered colleagues out of public sight was a “non-starter”.

Mr Byrne also said reference in the report to exploring the potential for “joint operations” involving the PSNI and Garda did not mean officers from one force patrolling in the other’s jurisdiction, rather them working in conjunction on either side of the border.

He said the only proposal for officers to cross the border was in relation to “hot pursuit” incidents, but he made clear that could only happen with legislative changes agreed by politicians.

The police chief told the board that a proposal for Irish language signage at local stations would remain “dormant” without a legislative framework that covered the wider public sector.

UUP member Mike Nesbitt said: “I do to an extent welcome the assurances you’ve given today that the only moving of memorials will be in the event of a station closure.

“But, as they say in politics, when you’re explaining, you’re losing.”