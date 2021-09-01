1,789 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, with 360 patients hospitalised

An additional 1,789 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

As of this morning, 360 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised - 56 of whom were being treated in intensive care, an increase of two on yesterday’s figure.

Health officials have said case data is subject to retrospective change as the result of future validation.

There has now been a total of 5,112 deaths related to Covid-19 reported in Ireland since the pandemic began.

The latest Covid case data comes as, for the first time in 17 months, buses, trams and trains returned to 100 percent passenger capacity today.

The move is the beginning of a series of measures which will see most longstanding Covid-19 restrictions eased by the end of October.

In a speech on Tuesday evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin laid out a road map for the easing of restrictions over the coming weeks.

From next Monday, September 6, further restrictions on organised indoor and outdoor events and mass gatherings will also be eased.

Theatre, music, and live events will be permitted to take place for vaccinated people, though at 60% capacity in indoor settings. Outdoor events will also return at 75% capacity for vaccinated individuals.

Religious services will be allowed to proceed at up to 50% capacity at this point. For events where there will be a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people present, the capacity limit will be set at 50%.

Then, from September 20, indoor activities such as sports, drama and dance classes can return with a capacity limit of 100 people, provided that those participating have been vaccinated.

People wearing facemasks on public transport during the Covid-19 pandemic in Dublin's city centre. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Also from September 20, the Government has said the return to workplaces “for specific business requirements” can resume “on a phased and staggered attendance basis”.

Finally, By October 22, depending on the Covid-19 disease profile nationally, the Government hopes to be in a position to lift the majority of the remaining restrictions.

At this stage, restrictions will be replaced by "guidance and advice” to help people protect themselves and others.

However, the public will still be asked to self-isolate if they have symptoms of Covid-19, and mask-wearing will still be required in healthcare settings, indoor retail and on public transport.

Government 'will not rule out' maintaining restrictions in areas with high infection rates

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has said the Government will not rule out keeping Covid-19 restrictions in some areas with high rates of the virus.

In an interview on RTÉ Radio this afternoon, Micheál Martin said that Ireland’s phased reopening plan was only possible because of the substantial "protection” available as a result of the success of the country’s vaccination programme.

Mr Martin said that while the Government was not currently considering a move to keep restrictions in place in areas with higher incidence rates, nothing could be ruled out going forward.

He also expressed concern about a comparatively lower uptake of the vaccination in some counties with high rates of Covid-19.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking at a press conference at Government Buildings on Tuesday. Picture: Julien Behal/PA Wire

Booster jabs

The Taoiseach also confirmed that the Government was working on a plan to deliver booster vaccines in the coming weeks.

He said that they will be “necessary” and that anyone immunosuppressed would be the first in line to receive a booster jab, and rejected the suggestion that the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) criticism of planned booster programmes applied to Ireland.

The organisation had called for plans for booster programmes in highly vaccinated countries to be paused until jabs are available to less developed countries.

“The WHO’s view is that any mass population-based booster campaign would be a cause for concern,” Mr Martin said.

He went on to defend the EU and Ireland’s record on providing jabs and vaccine technology to poorer countries.

Phasing out of Nphet

Looking ahead, Mr Martin confirmed that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) – which has advised the Government since the start of the pandemic – would be phased out and would eventually not exist as a separate body.

“You need to transition the structures you have into the normal structure of Government,” he said.

He said that Nphet will be streamlined into existing Government and Department of Health structures, while the country’s vaccination taskforce would be integrated into the HSE.