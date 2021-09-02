Trinity remains Ireland's top university, according to global rankings

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has risen nine places in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) world university rankings, remaining Ireland’s leading university in the global survey.

This year, Trinity rose to 146th in the 2022 rankings, up from 155th in 2021, remaining the only Irish institution placed within the top 200 institutions out of 1,662 worldwide.

TCD’s result this year was helped due to a strong performance in research, and citations.

“This progress is testament to the quality and dedication of staff and the college community,” said Professor Wolfgang Schmitt, dean of research at TCD. “Particularly considering this difficult and challenging last year. Excellence in research and teaching are the foundations of our university’s activities.”

“I am pleased with the improved performances in the ‘Research’ and ‘Citations’ pillars. This ranking underlines Trinity’s reputation as a modern, international academic institution.”

The THE performance indicators focus on five different areas; Teaching, research, citations, international outlook, and industry income.

For 2022, both University College Cork (UCC) and University College Dublin (UCD) saw their rankings rise, with UCC now ranking somewhere between 251 and 300 globally, and UCD ranking somewhere between 201 and 250 globally.

The RCSI maintained its ranking from 2021, continuing to rank somewhere between 201 and 250 globally. Dublin City University (DCU) also maintained its ranking, coming in somewhere internationally between 501 and 600.

Maynooth University, the National University of Ireland, Galway, the University of Limerick, and Technological University Dublin each saw their overall ranking decrease for 2022.

The UK’s University of Oxford retained its top spot for the sixth consecutive year in the 2022 THE ranking. The top 10 positions are all held by the same universities for a second consecutive year, though only three appear in the same ranking position as last year. The top 10 include California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and the University of Cambridge.