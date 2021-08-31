Teachers union backs review of mask-wearing for primary school children

Teachers union backs review of mask-wearing for primary school children

In Ireland a child aged 12 in a post-primary school must wear a mask while a child of the same age in a primary or special school does not.

Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 09:00
Vivienne Clarke

The General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) said the union would welcome a review of mask-wearing for primary school children. 

His comments follow a suggestion by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) that the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) look at the latest evidence on the minimum age for wearing face coverings.

Speaking to Newstalk this morning, John Boyle said the union was “certainly behind a further review."

“The last time the review was done was in August of 2020 and at that time the people of Ireland were not even being encouraged to wear masks."

“There was a change at that particular time and whatever the public health advice review will say we are happy to go along with it.” 

Mr Boyle also pointed to inconsistencies under the current guidelines. In Ireland a child aged 12 in a post-primary school must wear a mask while a child of the same age in a primary or special school does not.

Teachers were looking forward to the new school year, he said, but he warned that there remained a sense of trepidation, particularly for colleagues in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy whom he said had been let down badly by the Government which had forced them back to work without the protection of the vaccine.

“It is an absolute disgrace that women in their first 14 weeks of pregnancy couldn’t have been left working remotely for a few more weeks until they got the same protection and equality of the rest of the staff," he said.

Some 1,600 unvaccinated teachers and special needs assistants that are in the early weeks of pregnancy are being asked to return to school he said.

Read More

Q&A: What's being reopened, when, and how?

More in this section

Garda Gardaí appeal for witnesses after two fatal crashes in Tipperary and Kildare
Omagh/bomb aftermath Troubles victims’ pension scheme opens after years of campaigning
Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020 Schools are not major transmission sites for Covid, say health chiefs 
Breast cancer warning

Hormone profiling could help improve survival rates for breast cancer

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices