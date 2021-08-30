Almost 90% of Irish adults fully vaccinated against Covid but big jump in hospitalisations

Almost 90% of Irish adults fully vaccinated against Covid but big jump in hospitalisations

Vaccinator Sheila Page gets the Covid-19 vaccinations ready at a walk in vaccine centre in Killarney Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 12:10
Nicole Glennon

Almost nine out of ten Irish adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but the numbers being hospitalised with the virus continues to rise.

More than 88% of people over the age of 18 are now fully vaccinated against the virus, while 91.8% of Irish adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Paul Reid, CEO of the Health Service Executive (HSE), said some 14,000 vaccinations were administered over the weekend at walk-in clinics, which are now open to anyone over the age of 12.

In a tweet, Mr Reid said that some 134,000 people have received a vaccine in walk-in centres since they opened.

The HSE CEO also shared an update on the number of people being treated for the virus in Irish hospitals.

As of this morning, there were 382 people with the virus in hospital, an increase of 35 on the same time yesterday.

Sixty patients with Covid-19 are being treated in the country's intensive care units.

